SPEARFISH — When Jim Kallas auditioned for broadcasting school at the start of his career in the early 1980s, the instructors told him he wasn’t cut out for the field.

Now, after 40 years of serving as the voice of the Northern Black Hills, Kallas was named the S.D. Public Broadcasting Association’s Broadcaster of the Year, an award that recognizes broadcasters for their community service and excellence in broadcasting. Kallas, who was completely unaware of the award, said when his family and entire staff showed up at the state broadcasting event, he knew something big was about to happen.

