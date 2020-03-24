$25K in new Exergames headed for Deadwood rec center

DEADWOOD — Although the Deadwood Recreation Center is currently closed to help flatten the COVID-19 curve, workout fun for young and old, alike, is likely to be waiting following the facility’s eventual reopening.
The Deadwood city commission March 10 granted permission to purchase equipment from Exergames for the Rec Center in the amount of $24,985.
Exergames are video games used for exercising.
“The three that we’re getting are TWall 32, which is 32-panel LED 7 by 7 squares, Heavy Ball, which is real similar if you watch, in Strongman competitions, Atlas Stones, and the third is your Exergame bikes, where you’re actually pedaling to actually power the screen that they can play the games on,” said Transportation, Safety, and Building Maintenance Director Tom Kruzel.
Kruzel said he has had conversations with Monument Health regarding the use of TWall for therapeutic and rehab purposes.
The TWall game is a wall mounted unit that transforms light into movement. The user is tasked with deactivating the light via touchpads as soon as it appears. This game promotes power, agility, endurance, and reaction time.
The Heavy Ball game is interactive and promotes full body strength, lateral movement, and squatting, serving as a cardio workout, as well. The object of this game is to put the medicine ball into the hole with the light on and retrieve it from the archway below, then, quickly moving it to the next hole with the light on.
Heavy Ball accommodates four to six players, has a total of six chutes and four medicine balls weighing 2.2, 4.4, 6.6, and 8.8 pounds.
The Exerbike GS can be used with any Xbox game and is pedaled to play the game, using magnetic resistance technology. The Exerbike GS features 10 programs: manual, hill, fat burn, cardio, strength, interval, calorie, fusion, user, and heart rate, with 40 levels of resistance.
The Exergames are a 2020 budgeted item.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.