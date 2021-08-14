STURGIS — Just for Looks Boutique owners Tina Hopson and Kami Grubl took a leap of faith by not renting out their Main Street Sturgis storefront to a temporary vendor this year.
The women say it was a good move. Sales at the clothing boutique have been brisk.
“They’re buying everything. It doesn’t matter if it’s stuff we already had or the new stuff we bought for the Rally,” Hopson said.
It’s been really fun to be open during the Rally, she said.
“It’s exciting to see all the people. The town is full of happy people who want to be here,” Hopson said. “We’ve had lots of laughs.”
Discussions about staying open during the Rally came about a couple years ago when Hopson and Grubl realized the lease they had with some tattoo artists to take over the shop during the Rally was about to expire.
“We decided that if we are going to try it (stay open) and see what happens we had better do it now when the lease comes up. If it makes it, it makes it. If not, we will just have to find new renters,” Hopson said.
Grubl said remaining open is something they have been working toward for a while.
“We have been planning for it for a couple years,” she said.
Both women had worked Rally jobs at other locations in Sturgis, so knew what to expect come Rally week.
When stocking the clothing boutique for the Rally crowds, Hopson and Grubl said they still kept their everyday customers in mind.
“We knew we wanted to stay true to who we are. We sell a lot of black anyway, but we added some items with a little more bling,” Hopson said.
Grubl agreed saying items added for the Rally fit the tastes of their current customers.
“There’s plenty of souvenir shops and things like that up and down the street so we just wanted to make sure we stayed true to our customers and whatever we brought in would still work for our (everyday) customers,” she said.
While at buyer’s market in January, they saw and purchased some lambskin Mauritius leather jackets to sell.
“It’s made in Germany and they are just really super nice leathers,” Grubl said. “They are really nice jackets and you can wear it all year round.”
The store has been open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“Sometimes about 8 o’clock we’ve realized no one is even walking in, so we’ve been closing a little early. We’re tired. We’re not used to this,” Hopson said.
They also added beer and wine to the mix at their boutique by getting a city alcohol license.
“We waited and kind of shuffled along. Finally, when they decided they were going to have the open container, we decided that we should go for it,” Hopson said.
Initially the women didn’t buy the event cups from the city, but later realized there was a demand for the cups.
“We didn’t know how it was all going to go, but so many people were asking for them. They would walk in and want a beer they could take with them out on the street,” Hopson said.
The boutique had two old wash tubs at their entrance, one was filled with cans of beer and the other with water and pop. If someone bought a beer, they would have to open it and pour the contents into the event cup to adhere to the rules for open container.
Both women say they get the question many Rallygoers ask temporary vendors. “What’s in this building during the rest of the year?”
Hopson and Grubl say they are proud to tell them that the boutique is a year-round Sturgis business.
