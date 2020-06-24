NORTHERN HILLS — The fire management arm of the National Forest Service; known as Wildland Fire, has been battling blazes throughout national forest lands for over 100 years. While not every day brings a towering inferno to fight; the crewmen and women never quite know what a day at the office will bring.
“They do an hour of PT (physical training) every morning … and then we’ll do our morning briefing, and then they’ll go, distribute, do what their daily project’s going to be,” said Trevor Papenfuss, assistant fire management officer for the Northern Hills Ranger District.
Papenfuss explained that Wildland Fire crews spend much of their time supplementing various local and regional agencies with trail and road maintenance. Such as tree marking, clearing debris from trails and public grounds, mulching, and even picking up trash dumped on the side of back roads.
“It just depends on the year and how busy we are with initial attack,” he said.
Although the services they provide are undoubtedly invaluable to local agencies that are stretched thin managing miles and miles of land, which falls under the jurisdiction of both the municipality and the national forest service; Papenfuss said Wildland Fire’s primary agenda is to protect the land from wild fires.
“The higher the fire danger, the closer we stay to our vehicles,” he said. “We look at our projects and we don’t want them to get too far away so (the crew’s) response times are still real good through the summer.”
Throughout the year, Wildland crews will monitor the weather patterns and fuel activity, not just here in the Hills, but across the country.
“We send resources throughout the country so we keep an eye on what’s going on at the National level as well,” Papenfuss said. “Throughout the year we sample the fuels and get the weight of them and that dictates where we’re at on the fire danger side of things.”
Whether it’s fighting fires, or grabbing garbage from the side of the road, the Wildland Fire crews stationed here in the Black Hills are helping to keep our National Forest, and our home, safe place to live and play.
