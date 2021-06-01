Jury convicts Rapid City man of raping child

DEADWOOD — A man previously convicted of rape in Pennington County was also convicted of child rape in Lawrence County May 20, following a four-day trial before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Nathan David Hankins, 27, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree rape by a jury consisting of five women and seven men who deliberated approximately four and one-half hours before handing down a verdict.
Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald said the conviction was arrived at based on substantiation of the facts of the case and witness testimony.
“I’m happy to see that justice was done,” Fitzgerald said. “I think it’s kind of a difficult experience for a child to testify in court.”
The victim in the case was 11 years old when she testified.
“The case goes back to 2018,” Fitzgerald said.
Hankins was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Dec. 18, 2019 and charged with two counts of first-degree rape of a child under the age of 13, a Class C felony punishable by up to life in prison and $50,000 in fines, which also carries a mandatory minimum 15-year prison sentence per count.
One count alleges digital penetration and one count alleges cunnilingus.
Both charges surround events that occurred during the summertime of 2018 in Lawrence County upon the same child victim that would have been 8 years old at the time the crimes occurred, while Hankins would have been 25 years old.
Information filed by Fitzgerald states that Hankins was previously convicted of first-degree rape in Pennington County Aug. 19, 2014.
Hankins remains in the custody of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
He is due back in court July 20 for sentencing.
