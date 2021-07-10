NORTHERN HILLS — While chart-topping heat and scarce precipitation was the case in other areas of the state, including record-breaking heat in Rapid City, a drier, hotter than average June in the Northern Hills failed to set records.
Meteorologist Shane Eagan, with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, reported the average temperatures for downtown Rapid City in June was 73.7 degrees.
“Which was a record,” Eagan said. “The previous record was 72.7 in 2016.”
The average temperature departure from normal, which includes the nighttime and daytime highs was 8.3 degrees.
“So, the average temperature was about 8.3 degrees warmer than normal,” Eagan said.
In June, Rapid City saw 1.47 inches of precipitation, which was the 16th driest.
“The average is 3.33 inches,” Eagan said.
The record driest June in Rapid City was 0.5 inches in 1898.
The average temperature in Spearfish in June was 70.5 degrees, which was tied for the sixth warmest on record. The record is a 75-degree average, set in 1931.
“The average temperature departure from normal was 7.2 degrees,” Eagan said. “It was hot, even if it wasn’t record, overall.”
Precipitation in Spearfish for the month of June was 1.23 inches, which was the 15th driest on record.
“Record dry precip. was 0.33 inches, set in 1919,” Eagan said.
Average for the month of June was 3.51 inches.
Temperatures and precipitation levels were similar for Lead.
“The average temperature was 65.9 degrees, which was the 1lth warmest,” Eagan said.
The record average temperature for the month is 70.2, set in 1988.
“The average temperature departure from normal, which includes highs and lows, was 3.8 degrees,” Eagan said.
Precipitation in Lead for the month of June was 1.43 inches, which was also the 15th driest on record.
The driest June on record for Lead was 0.65 inches in 2002.
“Looking around, it looks like some of the areas that were at or closer to record warm were places like Gillette and Rapid City,” Eagan said. “Those tended to be a little bit drier, as well, than the Hills. So, warm and dry. But it was not record for either, but it was close with temperatures.”
A look at Sturgis from the Ft. Meade reporting center shows an average temperature of 72.1 degrees for the month of June, the fourth warmest June on record.
“The record, like Rapid City, was set in 2016 at 76.9 and that would be an average temperature departure of 6.4 degrees,” Eagan said.
Precipitation in Sturgis was 1.3 inches, the 13th driest on record.
“The average is 3.3,” Eagan said.
The driest on record for Ft. Meade was 0.52 inches in 1994.
The average temperature in Newell was 71.7, which was tied for the second warmest.
“The record was 75.8 in 1988,” Eagan said. “The average temperature departure was 6.8 degrees.”
Precipitation for the month of June in Newell was 2.15 inches, the 33rd driest on record.
“The average was 3.32, so they’re similar,” Eagan said.
The driest on record for Newell was 0.19 inches in 1987.
Eagan provided Belle Fourche statistics for June, but cautioned that data for the last three days of the month have not yet been reported to the National Weather Center, which could skew the statistics.
“For what we have thus far, the average was 73.6 and, as it stands, with those three missing days, that would be the third warmest,” Eagan said.
The record is 75.5 degrees, set in 1988. The average temperature departure is 7.1 degrees.
Precipitation for the month of June in Belle Fourche was 1.37 inches, which was the 25th driest. The average is 2.96 inches. The record driest is 0.26 inches set in both 1983 and 2004.
A look at the Climate Prediction Center forecast indicates that warm and dry conditions will continue through the summer and into the fall.
“We’re technically in a drought right now and it doesn’t look like things will improve much in that respect,” Eagan said. “So, we’re looking at above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation through September. Now, of course, that doesn’t mean we can’t get a good day of rain. We might see more decent, wide-spread rains Friday into Saturday across the area, but, in general, we’re staying the course with warm and dry.”
