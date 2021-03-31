Jumping for heart health

SPEARFISH — On Tuesday, 247 students from West and Creekside elementary schools in Spearfish, held their annual Kids Heart Challenge Jump-a-Thon.
The two schools raised a total of $30,453.41 for the American Heart Association. Since 1998, the Spearfish Elementary schools have raised and donated $512,474.95 to the American Heart Association. The funds that have been raised for the Kids Heart Challenge help fight heart disease and stroke ,the nation’s leading and number three causes of death, respectively.
“This year’s event was a huge success, we are very proud of all the jumpers who took the time to volunteer and fundraise for the American Heart Association,” said Joel Martin, co-coordinator of the event and the West Elementary PE teacher. “I would also like to thank several of the local businesses for their door-prize donations for the Jump-a-Thon.”
Martin said the jump-a-thon is good for the kids in multiple ways.
“The fitness part, you watch these kids jump for the entire 20 minutes, they are going to be red in the face. It’s a really good exercise because it involves your entire body,” Martin said. “… The other thing is, is when you choose to do this program, they don’t have to, they become a volunteer, so we talk about volunteering and helping their community out and helping other kids out.”
The Kids Heart Challenge is a program designed to promote physical fitness and heart health through the fun activity of jumping rope. The American Heart Association sponsors it.
This year, the event was held over two days and in PE classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
