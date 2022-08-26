July a down month for Deadwood gaming

DEADWOOD — Effects of the overall economic environment in America may have trickled down to Deadwood, as gaming numbers took another monthly hit in July, compared to 2021 levels, as reported by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming Wednesday.
Gamers visiting Deadwood in July dropped $129.7 million in machines and on tables for an 8% decrease, compared to July 2021, resulting in $11.9 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in July.
Of that, 9%, or just over $1 million, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.
“While July’s numbers were down from July 2021, they are still slightly above July 2020’s numbers,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “We continue to see robust summer visitation.”
Under the handle comparison category, in July, table games had a handle of $8.3 million, slot machines had a handle of $121.1 million, and sports wagering had a handle of $259,180.
Thus far this year, table games have had a handle of just over $50 million, roughly an 8.5% decrease compared to 2021 levels and slot machines have had a handle of $792.8 million, nearly a 2.5% decrease compared to 2021 levels. Year to date, sports wagering has racked up a $3.7 million handle, with no comparatives yet for this new offering that began in September 2021. Thus far in 2022, the collective handle in Deadwood has been $846.5 million, down just over 2% compared to the same period in 2021.
As stated in the report, approximately 2,545 slot machines accounted for roughly $121.1 million in coin in, with gamers winning around $110.1 million with an estimated average payout of 91%, leaving a casino win of $11 million for the slot category in July. The two largest contributors were 2,027 penny machines, with $94 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $8.6 million in casino win and a 91% payout to players, followed by 227 dollar machines, with roughly $11.1 million in coin-in, which generated $888,463 in casino win, and a 92% payout to players.
With 86 tables reporting revenue, table games generated a drop of $8.3 million July, an estimated casino win of $1.5 million, with an average payout to players of 81%. The leading revenue generator in this category was blackjack, with 37 tables, reporting a drop of $3.7 million and a casino win of $643,669 with an 83% payout to players.
Three craps tables in town generated a drop of $685,327, a casino win of $100,858, and an 85% payout to players; six roulette tables in town generated a drop of $343,835, a casino win of $71,927, and a 79% payout to players.
A total of 27 house banked poker tables generated a drop of $2.7 million, a casino win of $621,222, and a 77% payout to players.
With seven casinos reporting revenue, sports wagering had a handle of $259,180 for July, an estimated casino win of $16,143, and an average payout to players of 94%. The leading revenue generator in this category was Major League Baseball, with a handle of $185,875, a casino win of $1,477, and a 99% payout to players.
Mixed Martial Arts/Ultimate Fighting Championship handle came in second, at $24,751, a casino win of $11,483, and an average payout to players of 54%.
The third most popular event for sports wagering in July was Women’s National Basketball Association, with a handle of $10,304, a casino win of $9,799, and an average payout to players of 5%
Rodman said Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,296,295 in “free-play” for the month of July.
