July a down month for Deadwood gaming

With 86 tables reporting revenue in the amount of $8.3 million, the table games handle in July was down roughly 8.5%, compared to the same month in 2021.

Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

Click to purchase this photo

DEADWOOD — Effects of the overall economic environment in America may have trickled down to Deadwood, as gaming numbers took another monthly hit in July, compared to 2021 levels, as reported by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming Wednesday.

Gamers visiting Deadwood in July dropped $129.7 million in machines and on tables for an 8% decrease, compared to July 2021, resulting in $11.9 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in July.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.