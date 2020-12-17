Judge denies preliminary request to open upper Homer Smith Rd.

STURGIS — A short section of upper Homer Smith Road in southwest Meade County will remain closed after a judge on Tuesday denied a request by neighbors to have it opened.
After about three hours of testimony by people who live beyond the section of road that is blocked, Fourth Circuit Judge Kevin Krull said he would deny the request for a preliminary injunction in the civil case.
“This road being blocked is a pain in the butt – excuse my language,” Krull said. “But, I don’t find a risk of irreparable harm.”
In court papers filed Nov. 10, the neighbors’ lawyer, Nathan R. Chicoine, requested that the court enter a preliminary injunction and/or a temporary restraining order against Ralph and Carleen Greslin and Paul and Kay Holst from continuing to block any portion of Homer Smith Road.
Chicoine went on to say that the plaintiffs in the lawsuit are asking specifically for the immediate removal of the barricades and from interfering with their access and use of the roadway pending final determination of the civil lawsuit.
On Tuesday, Krull said the plaintiffs failed to show that the portion of road that crosses the Greslins and Holsts is a public road even though some area residents have used it to access their properties for nearly 40 years.
In testimony and in court papers, there was scant evidence that the Greslins offered the road to Meade County or that the county accepted it as a public road.
“I don’t like the state telling people how to use their private property,” Krull said.
Nearly 20 of the neighbors who object to the barricade were in the courtroom at the Meade County Courthouse Tuesday. Three of the neighbors testified at the hearing as well as a Meade School District bus driver and Ralph Greslin.
Since the road has been barricaded, residents have been forced to use Leonard Birch Drive as a cut-across to the county-maintained Lincoln Tarken Lane.
Brenda Pates, the school bus driver, said because the traffic has been rerouted she has seen many more vehicles using Lincoln Tarken Lane which becomes a safety issue when she stops to pick up and drop off children.
“It’s a safety issue that needs to be looked at,” she said. “It’s a more scary traffic situation than from what I had encountered before.”
Neighbor Mary Ann Pulaski testified that initially the upper portion of Homer Smith Road traversed the Greslin’s property and that sometime after 1977 it was moved to the east portion of Greslin’s 10-acre property.
“They asked us if we would use the new road rather than the other one. As good neighbors, we all agreed we would,” she said.
Another concern is the arrival of winter weather and having to travel on Leonard Birch Drive, said the 79-year-old Pulaski.
“It’s a road just cut through. It wasn’t meant to be a real road. It’s all rock,” she said.
Craig Engel, who with his wife Annette, live in the Pine Slope Subdivision about a half mile up Homer Smith Road from the Greslins. He told the court he has used Homer Smith Road since moving there 30 years ago.
Engel said he has physically maintained and contributed to a neighborhood road association fund for the upkeep and improvement of upper Homer Smith Road including the area that is now barricaded.
“It was just understood that it was public access. It’s always been assumed by me, my wife, and my kids that it was a public road all the way to the top,” he said.
