Judd Hoos to represent SD on TV competition

SPEARFISH — For nearly 20 years, a Spearfish band has been bringing the sounds of the Black Hills to local events as well as touring venues across the Midwest, but come Monday, the entire country will be introduced to Judd Hoos as they represent South Dakota on NBC’s “American Song Contest.”
Based on the “Eurovision Song Contest,” which has been entertaining audiences for over 60 years, “American Song Contest” will bring representatives from all 50 states, five territories, and Washington D.C. to television screens across the country. The eight-week live contest, hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, will feature original songs by the contestants as they compete for call-in votes to win the top prize and honor of producing America’s number 1 original song.
“We are so excited that Judd Hoos will be representing South Dakota on NBC’s American Song Contest,” said Kory Menken, Spearfish Economic Development Corporation. “They are such a dynamic and talented group of guys. Their participation in the competition will not only help introduce the band to new fans across the nation but will also generate additional exposure for Spearfish and the Black Hills. Spearfish has such a vibrant cultural and culinary scene; it is fun to be able to share it with guests from around the world.”
“American Song Contest” premiers at 8 p.m., ET, Monday on NBC.
