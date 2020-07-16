Joshua Richard Weisz was born June 24, 1987, in Sturgis, to Rich and Judy (Harwood) Weisz. Josh was the second child born joining big sister, Kylie, with Shelby following four years later. Josh grew up in Sturgis and attended school in the Meade 46-1 School District all 12 years, graduating from Sturgis Brown High School in 2006.
Growing up, Josh was a busy child who was full of energy, life, and imagination. Josh was active in Sturgis Little League, youth football, shooting sports, soccer, and basketball. He excelled at athletics, most notably baseball where he earned honors as a Little League All Star and was selected to compete in the South Dakota State High School Showcase Game where he pitched and played first base. He also lettered three years in football and four years in baseball for the Sturgis Scoopers. Josh especially loved playing legion baseball for the Post 33 Titans where he played for five years.
Josh loved the outdoors and quickly took an active interest in hunting, fishing, and killing his first buck at the age of 12 with the guidance of his first hunting buddy, his dad. During the subsequent years, he spent countless hours hunting and fishing with his dad, uncles, cousins, brother-in-law, and friends in the Black Hills, on his grandparent’s ranch near Union Center, and at the Reder Ranch near Bison, SD. Josh also looked forward to the annual Pheasant hunt with his dad and friends in Perkins County.
Josh was a kind person with an infectious smile, a heart of gold, and his mom would often say he also had a little mischief on the side. He was very close with his sisters and took great joy in teasing them. Josh found a new joy in life when he became an uncle with the birth of Graham in 2011 and later Colton in 2016. Josh was a social butterfly and there was not a person he met that didn’t call him a friend. In fall of 2018, Josh started his career with Midcontinent Communications as a field tech. He loved his job and the people he worked with and enjoyed helping every customer he was called to serve.
In the summer of 2015, Josh swiped right and found the love of his life, Madison Riley Preble. Madison joined him in his many adventures including hunting and sporting events. In December of 2017, they attended their first Vikings game as a couple with their two close friends, Wade and Nessie Engle; this is where Madison’s conversion from Bronco’s orange to Viking’s purple began. After an extensive search, Josh and Madison’s family grew by one when they found the perfect companion, Judge Weisz, a Wirehaired Pointing Griffon. They took their first family trip in July 2018, to Yellowstone National Park. They visited the wonders of this world along the way and enjoyed each other’s company. Josh shared his love of the New York Yankees with Madison as well. They enjoyed watching every single game together either at home or at their favorite spot, “Dubs.” Madison is a fellow social butterfly, so Josh knew he not only found the love of his life but his best friend. They were beer connoisseurs and enjoyed visiting breweries and attending festivals with friends and family. Their favorite spot was around their firepit enjoying endless hours of random conversation with one another.
Madison’s family took Josh in as their own from the start. Madison’s nephews, Grayson and Daxon, worked together with Josh to drive Aunt Maddy crazy. They would consistently run past her to get to Josh first for hugs. Josh ate this up, and he never let her forget it. Madison’s father, brother, and brother-in-law will never forget the golfing, hunting, and fishing memories that they shared with Josh. Madison’s family is so grateful for Josh, and the light he brought to her life.
On an unforgettable day in November 2019, Josh got down on one knee, in front of his family and thousands of Vikings fans, and asked Madison to share the rest of her life with him. Madison said yes, and finally! Josh took a very active role in planning the wedding with Madison, which was set to take place on August 22, 2020. Madison will cherish this day forever. They may not have been official on paper, but they were united in their minds, hearts, and souls.
On July 10, 2020, Josh Richard Weisz, 33, of Sturgis, was taken from us too soon.
Grateful for having shared his life are his fiance, Madison Preble, and their dog, Judge; his parents, Rich and Judy Weisz; his sister and brother-in-law, Kylie and Stuart Griffith and their children, Graham and Colton; his sister, Shelby Weisz; grandparents, Dick and Janet Weisz; Madison’s parents, Mel and Leslie Preble; her sister and brother-in-law, Shanda and Cody Volker and their children, Grayson and Daxon; and her brother, Jake Preble and his girlfriend, Alyssa; aunts and uncles, Leslie Peterson, Rob (Vicki) Weisz, Dee (Doug) Schulze, Steve (Deb) Harwood, JoAnn (Duane) Wood, Don (Kay) Harwood; numerous cousins, Mandy (Michael) Nelson-Boyle, James (Mysti) Nelson, Ryan Weisz, Nicole Weisz, Melissa (Jamie) Slettedahl, Sara (Jimmy) Delaney, Cody (Stef) Schulze, Amie (Lee) Hofland, Tamie (Tim) Fahrenholz, Shawn (Katie) Harwood, Shawna Wood, Shannon (Reggie) Gaylord, Cory (Cassidy) Harwood, and Andy Harwood. Josh was also especially close with his great aunt, Bobbi Kelley.
Josh was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Patricia Harwood; and cousins, Trinity Wood and Erika Weisz.
The family requests casual attire for the funeral service and encourages Yankee and Vikings fans to proudly wear their apparel to honor Josh’s two favorite teams.
Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Besler’s Cadillac Ranch near St. Onge, SD, with Pastor Harold Delbridge officiating. Also, please bring your own chair to the service as seating will be limited to immediate family only.
Memorials have been established to Post 33 Baseball and South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
