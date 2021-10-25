Jorgensen Park bridge still needs work but safe for walkers

SPEARFISH — The pedestrian bridge near Jorgensen Park, which was closed in August siting potential structural issues, has been reopened to limited access as city officials look for a permanent fix.
“It’s just half way open on the south side of the bridge, it’s basically one lane,” Spearfish Parks and Rec Director Tyler Ehnes said. “It’ll be temporarily opened from now until we can get it fixed.”
Ehnes said the issues leading to the bridge’s closure stemmed from failing pressure plates, which had been hydraulically pressed into the wooden beams during its manufacturing.
“(The bridge) was designed and built in a factory and shipped out to the site when it was put in,” he explained. “Part of the design are these pressure plates that get pressed in in the factory. Some of these plates have failed and there’s not really an in-field fix for it.”
The bridge was purchased by the city in 2006 from Wheeler Lumber in Whitewood.
When city officials learned of the problem, they closed the bridge until engineers from Erickson Engineering, the manufacturer’s engineering partner out of Minnesota, could be brought in to inspect the bridge and determine the severity of the issue. Fortunately, the team was able to recommend some relatively simple fixes, to temporarily reinforce the structure and stave off potential danger while they look for a more permanent solution.
“Park staff replaced some missing hardware and installed heavy-duty timbers on all four corners of the bridge to reinforce the structure,” Ehnes said.
The engineers who inspected the bridge were confident that the temporary fix would allow the bridge to be used for its intended purpose as a pedestrian crossing, but Ehnes said officials decided to restrict access to only one lane to ensure people don’t attempt to cross it with motor vehicles.
“Believe it or not, we’ve actually caught people driving over it with vehicles and four wheelers and things like that, and the engineering team said we absolutely don’t want any equipment on it,” he said.
The bridge will stay partially open while the city continues to work with the engineers to determine what can be done to either replace the pressure plates, or add to the structure to ensure it remains sound.
“That’s what they’re working on right now,” Ehnes said. “Whether that’s with some different hardware or bigger cross boards or things like that.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.