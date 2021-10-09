Jorgensen Park Bridge partially reopens Saturday

SPEARFISH — The pedestrian bridge near Jorgensen Park will partially reopen for pedestrian use today.
Following assessment/inspection by multiple structural engineers, including the firm that originally designed the pedestrian bridge, a temporary repair to reinforce the trusses has been made to allow the south side of the bridge to reopen to pedestrians. The north half of the bridge will remain barricaded from use until the total repair has been completed.
“We know this bridge is well loved and well used, especially as it provides a route to school for children heading to Creekside Elementary,” Spearfish Public Works Director Brandy Kean said. “We know people have been eagerly anticipating the reopening of the bridge, and we thank everyone for their patience. Public safety is paramount, and we are happy to be able to reopen the bridge for pedestrian use.”
Residents are reminded that the rec path and pedestrian bridge are for pedestrian use only (i.e. no motorized vehicles).
