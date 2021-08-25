Jorgensen Park Bridge closed

SPEARFISH — The pedestrian bridge at Jorgensen Park in Spearfish will be closed until further notice, pending a structural integrity study.
Spearfish Public Works Director Brandy Kean said that crews inspecting the bridge found damaged wood beams, which could cause potential safety issues.
“The city has contacted a structural engineer to evaluate the bridge and make recommendation regarding its structural soundness,” Kean said in an email to the Pioneer. “We’ll have more information on next steps once we receive the results of the evaluation in a couple of weeks.” In a prepared statement by the city, Kean said, “Public safety is our priority, and we apologize for the inconvenience the bridge closure may cause.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.