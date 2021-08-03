Jones resigns from Belle Fourche City Council

BELLE FOURCHE –– Derrick Jones resigned from the Belle Fourche City Council Monday.
Jones defeated Betty Jo Hoffman and Wayne Gilbert by a landslide for the Ward 4 seat in the April election. His resignation was officially accepted during Monday’s city council meeting. The subject was the second item on Mayor Randy Schmidt’s mayor report.
However, Jones was not present for the meeting and Schmidt made no further statement regarding the resignation.
Multiple attempts to reach Jones for comment were unreturned. Later on in Monday’s agenda, the council approved Oct. 12 for a special election.
Finance Officer Breanna Schaefer told the council Monday that she did not know exactly when petitions could be taken out for the special election as it is dependent upon legal advertisement of the open seat in the city’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer.
