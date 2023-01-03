Johnson: Time to end ‘chaos,’ elect McCarthy as speaker

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Dusty Johnson is unhappy with the “chaos” on the opening day of Congress.
The House of Representatives was unable to elect a speaker. Rep. Kevin McCarthy has been the favorite of most Republicans, but he was unable to obtain the needed 218 votes in three votes held on the House floor.
The House suddenly adjourned shortly before 6 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday, and announced a plan to reconvene at noon Wednesday.
Johnson, R-S.D., told The Black Hills Pioneer he wants to see this come to an end with McCarthy elected speaker. He voted for McCarthy all three times.
“The American people elected a Republican majority to solve problems, not create chaos,” Johnson said. “There is only one person that has 90 percent support of the conservative conference, and that’s Kevin McCarthy.”
But a small cadre of Republicans, led by members of the House Freedom Caucus and other conservatives, have blocked McCarthy’s ascension to speaker. The opponents in the first two rounds included Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Matt Rosendale of Montana, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Bob Good of Virginia, Dan Bishop of North Carolina, Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma, Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Andy Harris of Maryland, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, Mary Miller of Illinois, Andy Ogles of Tennessee, Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar and Eli Crane, all of Arizona, and Chip Roy, Michael Cloud and Keith Self, all from Texas
They want rule changes and asked McCarthy to guarantee a vote on a balanced budget, drastically reduce the scope of the IRS and replace the income tax with their version of a “fair tax,” move forward on legislation on border security, and impose congressional term limits.
McCarthy, who did agree to some demands in the days before the vote, including allowing a small number of representatives to call for replacing the speaker, rejected the list of demands. He also resisted a request to place a submitted list of members on House committees.
This battle for control of the chamber has annoyed most Republicans, including Johnson, who is seen as a moderate. He told The Pioneer it’s not just embarrassing to see the process bog down. It also prevents work from being done.
“Members can’t be sworn-in until we have a speaker, we can’t form committees until we have a speaker, we can’t pass legislation on the border until we have a speaker, we can’t cut spending until we have a speaker — we need to elect a speaker and get to work,” Johnson said.
He was re-elected to a third term in November, running without a Democratic opponent for the second straight election.
Johnson, who has forged close ties with McCarthy, told reporters on Tuesday that the few Republicans forcing these multiple votes will not get their way.
“If they think they can ask Kevin McCarthy to strong arm the rest of us into going somewhere we don’t want to go they are sorely mistaken,” he said. “The five percent do not get to roll the 95 percent.”
McCarthy, 57, is from Bakersfield, Calif. He now represents the 23rd District after representing the 22nd District from 2007-23. McCarthy has been the Republican leader of the House since 2019, and when the GOP regained control of the House after the 2022 election, he was the favorite to become the 54th speaker of the House.
Nancy Pelosi served as speaker from 2007-11 and again from 2019-23. She has stepped down as Democratic leader but remains a member of Congress.
But Republicans are in charge of the House now, although their first day back in control descended into chaos. This is
The new Democratic leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, led McCarthy in all three votes, as Democrats are unified behind him Jeffries had 212 votes in all three counts, while McCarthy had 203 on the first and second votes before dropping to 202 on the third round.
Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio had 19 votes in the second round — even after he nominated McCarthy for speaker — and gained a vote in the third vote when Rep. Byron Donalds switched from McCarthy to support the Ohio congressman.
“The reality is Rep. Kevin McCarthy doesn’t have the votes,” Donalds said on Twitter. “I committed my support to him publicly and for two votes on the House Floor.”
In a floor speech, Jordan implored his fellow Republicans to elect McCarthy.
“The differences we may have ... pale in comparison to us and the left, which now unfortunately controls the other party,” he said. “So, we had better come together. ... That’s what the people want us to do, and I think Kevin McCarthy is the right guy to lead us, I really do, or else I wouldn’t be up here giving this speech.”
While Jordan insists he will not accept the post, another potential candidate is Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the No. 2 House Republican. Scalise insists he supports McCarthy, but he is seen as a possible compromise choice.
McCarthy insisted he will not step aside for another candidate, and said eventually enough Republicans will accept that and make him speaker.
“They can go through whoever they want to go through, and they’ll come to the conclusion that they don’t, they can’t get there,” he said after leaving the House floor.
This is the 15th time the selection process has required multiple votes. The last time a speaker was not selected after a single ballot was a century ago, when Rep. Frederick Huntington Gillett, a Massachusetts Republican, was chosen after nine ballots. It was his third and final term as speaker, as he moved to the Senate in 1925.
The record for the longest stalemate is two months, as it took Rep. Nathaniel P. Banks 133 ballots to be elected speaker in 1855, with the country deeply divided as the Civil War loomed.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.