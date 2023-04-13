DEADWOOD — Two incumbents characterize the winning candidates in the Deadwood City Commission race, with Michael Johnson and Charlie Struble-Mook retaining the two openings created by the expiration of seats they currently hold.
Capturing 164, Struble-Mook garnered the most votes, followed by Johnson with 138 and Blake Joseph with 129.
“I’m thankful for the results of the election,” Struble-Mook said. “I’m very excited to start my third term as a city commissioner in my hometown. I feel the same way I did six years ago. I’m looking forward to being a part of what comes next in Deadwood. I want to say thank you to the residents of Deadwood who voted for me. Your confidence is not misplaced. I’m thankful for everyone who helped me with my re-election campaign, both friends and family. I truly feel I couldn’t have done it without them. Cheers to three more years.”
Johnson was second in total votes won.
“Thank you, Deadwood, for your vote and trust in me. I will do my best in continued service to you,” Johnson said. “Deadwood, you’re one great little city. Thank you.”
Joseph came in a close third in Deadwood’s City Commission race.
“I think we ran a great campaign for the first time out of the gate, so I want to thank everyone,” Joseph said. “I’m disappointed in the outcome of this election, but I also want to congratulate my opponents. This was a pretty hard-fought campaign, as usually the municipalities elections are here and this was my new role, so I feel like we did a really good job. The margins were really thin. I’m just grateful that I had the opportunity to run for this office and a chance to engage with so many people. I think I canvassed over 200 homes. So I just want to thank those supporters and the unwavering dedication, the belief in our shared vision. I noticed that a lot of platforms have been developed around affordable housing and that’s definitely the conversation more elected leaders are going to have moving forward. I’ll still be a voice for our community and I’m going to advocate for the issues that matter most to us. Congratulations to our opponents and the democratic process.”
A total of 431 votes were cast in Tuesday’s election.
As of Tuesday, there were 945 voters in Deadwood.
The winning candidates will be sworn in and take office at the May 1 meeting of the Deadwood City Commission.
