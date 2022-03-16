Johnson offered political tickets – always declined

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of two stories about former U.S. Attorney Brendan Johnson.
SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota Democratic Party Chair Randy Seiler said Brendan Johnson has been offered his choice of posts to serve in or run for, but he has always declined.
“As chair of the party, our first call is always to Brendan in terms of everything from running for governor to United States Senate to United States District judge,” Seiler said. “Brendan’s answer is always, ‘No thank you.’ You know, he enjoys what he is doing, and being involved and engaged and making decisions and being able to have the impact that he does as a public-spirited, public-service lawyer. I think his mom and dad deserve a ton of credit for instilling that kind of commitment in him as a young man.”
He said while he may not run or serve in political office, Johnson is still making a difference.
“Absolutely. Public service is in Brendan Johnson’s DNA,” Seiler said. “That’s the way he was raised.”
They met before Johnson was named U.S. attorney. They got to know each other well after Johnson’s father, the former Sen. Tim Johnson suffered a severe brain hemorrhage in 2006. Brendan Johnson served as a family spokesman, displaying poise and grace, Seiler said.
When Johnson was nominated to serve as U.S. attorney, Sen. Tim Johnson nominated Seiler to serve as U.S. marshal. Seiler, who had been with the office for 15 years, admits he had hoped to be nominated for U.S. attorney.
“Was there an initial sense of disappointment? Clearly there was,” he said.
But he said he came to admire Johnson’s work as U.S. attorney, including holding meetings with tribal officials to seek their input and listen to their officials. It led to Johnson being appointed by U.S. Attorney General
Eric Holder to lead a national effort to improve Native American relations with the U.S. Department of Justice.
Johnson’s interest in Native American issues has continued in his legal career, as he represented, pro-bono, the Rosebud Indian Health Service in a lawsuit against the Indian Health Service, an arm of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. They said it was a violation of the 1868 Fort Laramie Treaty to force patients to seek emergency room care in Rapid City, which is an hour’s drive away.
A South Dakota federal court ruled in favor of the Rosebud IHS in 2020, and although the Trump administration announced plans to appeal, the U.S. Department of Justice dropped those plans after Joe Biden took office in January 2020.
Johnson also brought the issue of sex trafficking to the forefront, receiving a national award — the 2014 Pathbreaker Award — for his efforts, Seiler said. He was among 15 U.S. attorneys named to an advisory committee from 2012-13, with Johnson focusing on the prosecution of cases involving violence against Native American women and children and human trafficking
“Brendan Johnson is a force of determination, initiative and skill that should leave buyers terrified to purchase sex with a minor in South Dakota,” Shared Hope International President and Founder Linda Smith said. “By creating a threshold for buyer accountability, he sets a national precedent that, if applied, will make significant strides in reducing tolerance for purchasing sex with a minor.”
Seiler said he and Johnson forged a good working relationship and a strong friendship. He is glad he turned down the opportunity to serve as South Dakota’s U.S. marshal and remained at the U.S. attorney’s office. When Johnson stepped down in 2015, Seiler served as U.S. attorney for more than two years.
“It was the best and most rewarding career decision I have ever made,” he said. “Practicing law with Brendan Johnson … was certainly one of the highlights of my career.”
Their friendship grew when Johnson attended the funeral for the mother of Seiler’s wife. They were not close friends at the time, and he was not expected, but he showed up and offered his condolences.
“Those acts of kindness are who Brendan is,” Seiler said. “He’s one of the most dynamic and charismatic leaders I have ever met.”
Johnson’s wife Dr. Jana Johnson, the daughter of former Dakota Wesleyan University President Jim Beddow, the 1994 Democratic candidate for governor, also has done numerous community projects including removing tattoos from at-risk boys at McCrossan Boys Ranch. She also has volunteered her time to treat people in Haiti.
The couple has four children, including a boy and girl they adopted from an orphanage in Ethiopia.
Seiler said the Johnsons set a great example of how to make a difference in the world.
“You don’t just have to run for public service to do that,” he said.
‘A different path’
Drey Samuelson, who was Tim Johnson’s chief of staff for his entire 26-year congressional career and remains close to the Johnson family, said he respects Brendan’s choice to turn away from politics.
“There are multiple ways that people can make contributions to make the world a better place, and while elective politics is a very good way to do it — and obviously the route that Tim took — it’s certainly not the only way,” Samuelson said. “Brendan has taken a different path from his dad’s, but the work that he did as U.S. attorney for South Dakota for everyone in the state is a perfect example, but most especially the focus that he brought for South Dakota’s tribes and tribal members. But after leaving his position as U.S. attorney, he has continued to serve others, doing numerous pro-bono work for people and groups who need his help, but can’t pay for it. He is a great example of the Yiddish term ‘mensch,’ a person of integrity and honor.”
He said he hoped Brendan would follow in his father’s footsteps, and thinks he would be a formidable candidate.
“Would I like to see Brendan run for office? This is a slight exaggeration — but only a slight one — if the Devil appeared at my bedside and gave me the option to sign my name on a document that made it so that Brendan would run, with the obvious cost to me if I scribbled my signature, I’d have to think about it,” Samuelson said. “I’d love to see Brendan run for office sometime, and I hope that he won’t foreclose the option. Never say never!”
But Johnson said never is the right term.
He had a good look at campaigns during his father’s lengthy political career. Tim Johnson served a decade in the South Dakota Legislature, four years in the House of Representatives and six in the state Senate, before running for Congress in 1986.
Johnson emerged from a competitive primary to defeat Republican Dale Bell handily. He won four more terms in Congress before stepping up to challenge Sen. Larry Pressler in 1996. In a hard-fought and at times bitter campaign, Johnson prevailed by 524 votes.
When he sought a second term in 2002, U.S. Rep. John Thune was his opponent. Thune led most of Election Night before late West River returns gave the Democrat a narrow win.
Tim Johnson suffered a severe brain hemorrhage on Dec. 13, 2006, and was hospitalized and then in therapy for months. But he recovered, with the loss of some mobility, his speech a bit slower. Johnson returned to the Senate on Sept. 5, 2007, to cheers from colleagues on both sides of the aisle.
He ran for and won a third term in 2008, defeating state Rep. Joel Dykstra. With a Democrat in the White House and his party controlling the Senate, Johnson had more influence than ever and was named chairman of the Senate Banking Committee.
Sen. Johnson considered a bid for a fourth term in 2014, with former Gov. Mike Rounds his likely opponent, but decided to retire.
“It is time for me to say good-bye,” he said.
Almost immediately, there was talk of the younger Johnson stepping in as a candidate for statewide office. He admitted he did strongly consider such a campaign, but finally decided against it.
Now, at 46, he and his wife Dr. Jana Johnson, a Sioux Falls dermatologist, are happy and busy with their careers and four kids. They have homes in Sioux Falls and Utah, thriving professional lives and involvement in public life through ballot measures and legal challenges.
Johnson said he wants to remain a lawyer, and has no desire to be named to the bench.
“Frankly, I think I’d be a horrible judge,” he said. “I’m more of an advocate. I’ve got ADHD, I’m very impatient and not nearly thoughtful enough is the honest answer.”
Johnson said he is content with his life now. Spending time in Sioux Falls and Utah is very appealing.
“To be honest with you, I kind of like that life more than the idea of getting involved in politics,” he said. “I would say the door is closed. I get to fight for things I believe in without spending several months in Pierre or Washington, D.C.”
Seiler’s not totally convinced.
“Never say never, (but) my sense is he’s not likely to run for anything for the foreseeable future,” he said. “He just loves what he is doing, and he is so passionate about it. At least for now, he sees that as his calling. Brendan’s role, I think, can’t be understated as far as the impact he is having on South Dakota.”
