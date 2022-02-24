BLACK HAWK — There’s no mistaking South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson’s booming voice.
But the Congressman had to be reminded by some first graders Wednesday that while at the lunch table in the cafeteria you need to use your “six-inch voice” – that’s the volume of voice you generally use when someone is just six inches from you.
Johnson spent the day as a substitute teacher in a first-grade classroom at Black Hawk Elementary School to learn more about the plight of educators and to highlight the dire need for substitutes not only in the Rapid City School District, but statewide, he said.
Teaching is a critically important profession, and educators are doing it under some pretty difficult circumstances, the Congressman said.
“We talk about how hard life has been for front-line workers. Sometimes I think we forget about the teachers. Today was an important opportunity to show some solidarity and also learn a little bit about what goes on in the classroom,” he said.
Johnson also learned that first-graders, even when they disagree with one another, treat each other with respect.
“Frankly, I think those of us in Washington, D.C. could learn a lot spending a day in a first-grade classroom,” he said. “And, I’ve gotten a lot more hugs here than I normally get in the U.S. House.”
Johnson said it was refreshing to get hugs instead of shrugs.
“I’ve got teenagers in my house, so I get a lot of shrugs. But here in first grade you get hugs,” he said.
Johnson believes the job of a first-grade teacher today is more difficult than it ever has been.
“Already today I have seen how many different backgrounds that these kids are coming from. We want to make sure we are giving these educators the tools they need to do the job,” he said.
One of Johnson’s students, Brody Chilstrom, said the Congressman was a “very, very good” teacher.
“He’s so nice, and he’s pretty smart,” Brody said.
Part of the day’s lesson plan was to learn about George Washington.
Johnson read aloud a book about the first president which characterized him as a farmer, a soldier and a hero. “He helped American become a free country,” Johnson said.
The book contained a photo of Washington’s Mount Vernon estate.
One of the students mistook Mount Vernon for the White House.
“It’s like the White House in that it’s where a president lived, but his is where just George Washington’s family lived. The White House is where every president gets to live from Joe Biden to Donald Trump to Barrack Obama all the way back,” he said.
Johnson no more than finished his sentence when one student chimed in: “I do not like Joe Biden.”
Johnson quickly deflected saying, “Everybody has different opinions about politics.”
When he finished reading, Johnson asked the students to write down and draw pictures of three things they learned about Washington from the book.
Some wrote that the first president was a good man. Others wrote that he was a soldier in the Revolutionary War and still others remembered that Washington was a surveyor by trade.
Johnson said he appreciated spending a day walking in the shoes of a teacher.
“In a week or a month from now when an educator talks to me about problems, I will have at least some limited experience to hang their words on in my mind,” he said.
Johnson, who attended school at Fort Pierre as a first grader, said today’s classrooms are less structured than what he remembers.
“Teachers today are tailoring in real time the education to the individual students,” he said. “Teachers aren’t just a rote robot in the classroom. These are highly flexible, creative, engaged professionals. I don’t think a lot of people get that.”
Johnson summed up his day saying the students had been very patient and kind.
“They didn’t hornswoggle me, near as I could tell,” he said.
