PIEDMONT — Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., honored 16 Vietnam Veterans for their service and spoke to friends and families on Friday at the American Legion Post 311 in Piedmont.
Johnson presented each veteran with a challenge coin and a lapel pin in recognition of their service and each veteran, or family representative, and they shared about their service to their country.
“It is my honor to serve as your Congressman because this is such a great country, and I think it is the greatest country in the history of the world, but I don’t think any of us could say it is perfect,” said Johnson. “If you were going to look for evidence of that imperfection, one thing you could bring up is how we treated people in uniform in the 1960s and 1970s. I would suspect you all have stories, but South Dakota did a little better job of welcoming folks home than most, but we have got better in that way in this country. We still want to acknowledge the mistakes we made, and a big part of that is stepping forward and apologizing and doing what you can to make it right, and that is what today is about. The pieces that we are giving out are not for battle field bravery, there are other medals for that, but the only thing that matters is you served your country in uniform, sometime between 1955 and 1975, because those are the times we didn’t do as good as we should have in thanking you for your service.”
Those Veterans honored: Robert Boyer Jr. (Air Force), James Dugan (Air Force), Leroy Hix (Air Force), Richard Long (Air Force), Jim Moreno (USMC), Frederick Neville (Army), Glenn Bahley (Navy), Dennis Kerns (Navy), John Price (Navy), Ritchie Nordstrom (Navy), Carl Peterson (Army), Davis Vogt (Navy).
POSTHUMOUS: James John Biregen (Air Force) – Accepting this pin is his son, Joseph Biregen, Anthony Fritzie (Air Force) – Accepting this pin is his son, Brian, James Nathan (Army) – Accepting this pin is his son, James. Also honored was John Sexton and Larry Long.
Regan ‘Trip’ McClurkin, Adjutant, American Legion Post 311, said they were honored to host this event. “This was an unexpected event, we are just totally thrilled that Congressman Johnson and his office picked our Legion Post for this presentation to honor three of our members and other West River veterans,” said McClurkin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.