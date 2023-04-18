bhp news.jpg

PIEDMONT — Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., honored 16 Vietnam Veterans for their service and spoke to friends and families on Friday at the American Legion Post 311 in Piedmont.

Johnson presented each veteran with a challenge coin and a lapel pin in recognition of their service and each veteran, or family representative, and they shared about their service to their country. 

