Johns wins District 31 state senate seat

DEADWOOD — Tim Johns, R-Lead, won the District 31 Senate seat Tuesday evening.
Johns secured 2,020 votes, or 59%.
“I’m very grateful for the people having trust in me to put me back into office again to serve as their state senator for the next two years,” Johns said. “I thought that John ran a really strong race and I offer him my sincere congratulations for the nature of the race that he ran. I look forward to the next two years to serve as the people’s state senator.”
Johns ran against John E. Teupel, R-Spearfish, who won 1,423 votes, or 41%.
“I’d like to congratulate Tim Johns on a well-fought race,” Teupel said. “Honestly, the voters have spoken and given him their support once again and he’s been a long-time servant of the people, both as a circuit court judge and as a state representative, and I’m sure he’ll do well in the state senate.”
Teupel thanked his supporters, as well as the citizens of District 31.
The vacancy these candidates vied for was created by the expiration of the seat of Senator Bob Ewing, R-Spearfish, who successfully sought election to the Lawrence County Commission.
Voters cast 3,443 votes for this race in Tuesday’s election. There are 17,100 voters registered in District 31 Lawrence County.
