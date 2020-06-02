Johns wins District 31 senate, Odenbach and Fitzgerald advance to Nov. house race

SPEARFISH — Tim Johns won the District 31 senate seat while Scott Odenbacch and Mary Fitzgerald gained the top two Republican votes. Odenbach and Fitzgerald will face Brooke Abdallah, a Democrat, in November. The top two candidates of that race will represent District 31 in Pierre.
For full election results, see Wednesday’s Black Hills Pioneer.
