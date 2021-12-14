Johns will not seek second term in Senate

LEAD — District 31 Sen. Tim Johns will not seek another term this year.
In his 10th year of service to the State Legislature, Johns said he wants to step back and allow someone else to take the reins of representing Lawrence County in Pierre. Johns, R-Lead, who is married and has small grandchildren in Arizona and Oregon, also has a thriving law practice in Lead. He said he is looking forward to spending more time with family and focusing on his business.
“My wife is going to be really happy. I’m always busy,” he said. “I continued to serve because I felt like I had an obligation. I think there are a lot of people out there who can do as good of a job or better than I. I welcome people and challenge them to do that for us.”
Johns began his service in the Legislature in 2011, when he was elected to the House of Representatives for District 31. He served four, two-year terms in the House and will finish up his last year of what will be his only term in the S.D. Senate in 2022. He has served as chairman of the House Education Committee, vice chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, chairman and vice chairman of the Interim Rules Committee, he is currently the chairman of the Senate Taxation Committee, and he is a member of the Uniform Laws Committee.
Throughout his time in the state legislature, Johns said his law background was extremely beneficial, but he found the varying expertise among the 70 members of the House to be extremely valuable. Johns, who served as a Fourth Circuit Judge for 31 years before moving into private practice with Joe Kosel in 2006, said he always tried to be a watchdog for unintended consequences of legislation.
“I found it really interesting, especially in the House, that we had farmers, bankers, ranchers, we had an MD and we had dentists. I felt like I had a room of 70 people I could go to who were experts in one field or another,” he said. “I’ve always felt it was my responsibility to pass any legislation that I thought might be a benefit to my constituents, whether I fully agreed with the concept or not. I also felt like it was my obligation to watch for bad legislation. Oftentimes people don’t look at what all of the ramifications are going to be and we call it the unintended consequences. I tried to look at it from an impartial viewpoint with a legal background.”
Of all the bills he sponsored and helped pass, Johns said he is very proud to have always been fiscally conservative, and that he did not advocate for big government.
“I was proud of it all, frankly,” he said. “The question I’ve always asked is, is there a problem and do we need to address it? I’ve got a Libertarian bent to me and I don’t think we should have any more laws than what we absolutely need to govern us. That’s been kind of a guiding principle for me. Let’s stay out of the things we don’t need to be in.”
Public service is something that runs in Johns’ blood, and he is proud to have been able to serve the people of South Dakota. A fifth-generation, South Dakotan, Johns said his great-great-grandfather, John Whitfield Scattergood served in the second Legislature as a representative.
“It’s been a tradition in my family for public service and it has always been impressed upon me that is the right thing to do,” he said. “We need to give back our time and talents to our great state and country when we can. There is a fair amount of work to serving as a legislator, and I’ve appreciated it.”
Johns said he wants to encourage anyone who feels the same way about service to go for it, but to make sure they understand the commitment of time and attention. “I really wanted to encourage anybody who might have any interest, that they should really give it a lot of consideration to run,” he said. “When you serve and you have a business, like I do, it’s seven days a week. You’re there (in Pierre) four or five days and you come home for the weekend. Then you’re taking care of all the business that occurred in the office, you go to church and you’re back on the road again. It’s a big commitment if you’re still working.”
He also wants the person who runs for his seat to understand the importance of setting aside a personal agenda, in favor of giving good representation to District 31.
“I represented all interests,” he said. “Your job as a legislator is not to serve any one segment of our society. It’s to serve everybody in Lawrence County, and you gotta keep that in mind. Whether they’re a Republican, Democrat or whatever, it’s everybody.
“I’ve really enjoyed it,” he continued. “But there comes a time to say thanks for the memories, so I wish to thank all of my constituents.”
