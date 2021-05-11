Jet lands safely in Rapid City after mechanical problems

RAPID CITY (AP) — A Delta Air Lines regional jet landed safely in Rapid City after mechanical problems were reported, the airline said.
The airline said in a statement that flight 5057 operated by Endeavor Air from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Rapid City encountered a “performance issue with one of the CRJ-200 aircraft’s two engines during its descent” into Rapid City Sunday night.
“The flight crew followed established procedures to safely land the aircraft,” the statement said.
No injuries were reported.
Kaley Meyer, who was a passenger on the plane, said pilots notified passengers of the engine failure shortly before landing.
“All they said is we were having an emergency landing and that one of our engines wasn’t working and we landed safely shortly after.” Meyer said. “Our pilots were amazing and calm.”
Normal flight operations resumed at the airport about 20 minutes after the plane landed.
