Jensen resigns as Butte County auditor

BELLE FOURCHE –– After 17 years, Butte County Auditor Elaine Jensen resigned Tuesday at the tail end of the Butte County Commission meeting, telling commissioners that she will continue the position until Nov. 5.
“This is one of the most difficult decisions as I have truly loved my job as Butte County auditor,” she said, reading her letter of resignation to the board. “It has been an honor to serve in this capacity and Butte County will always have a special place in my heart.”
Jensen said a new opportunity is ushering her in a new direction, one she has dreamt of for decades.
“I have had a lifelong dream to go to Pierre and work in the Capitol,” she said. “I have been truly blessed as that dream is coming true as I have accepted a position with the (South Dakota) Secretary of State’s (office).”
Over the course of the next 30 days, Jensen said she would strive to make the transition as seamless as possible, wrapping up time-sensitive projects and delegating the remainder to those within her office.
“I have whole-heartedly enjoyed the past 17 years …” she said. “And now I look forward to the next season of my life.”
