JDM Customs fire still under investigation, cause remains unknown

LEAD — The state fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the JDM Customs and Repair fire that had firefighters battling large flames and heavy smoke all night Wednesday and into Thursday.
Below freezing temperatures and extremely heavy smoke were the primary challenges for firefighters. Lead Fire Chief Tim Eggers said temperatures were in the low teens Wednesday, and that put at least one of their trucks out of service due to freezing damage. Another truck is damaged, but usable until it can be fixed.
When fire crews arrived on scene, Eggers said there was already a large amount of smoke puffing out from behind the building, where tires and oil supplies were kept.
“There was so much smoke there the vast majority of the people on scene had to be under air packs,” Eggers said. “We went through a lot of air. We ran through the cascade system for Lead, Deadwood, and the cascade that was on the rescue from Spearfish. We drained them. We anticipated that was going to happen so we called for a cascade truck out of Pennington County. They filled several bottles, but we didn’t drain their complete system. So we used almost four complete systems of breathing air.”
Air cascade systems are bulk cylinders of air that are used to refill self-contained breathing apparatus used by firefighters.
The smoke from the fire was so heavy that Eggers said at least two, and possibly three residential neighbors were evacuated from their homes almost immediately. As of Thursday morning, Eggers said he was unsure about whether they had returned to their homes, but said there would likely be a great deal of cleanup before some could be habitable.
“The residences were filled with smoke,” Eggers said. “They may have some residual from the drift smoke. There were two for sure, and possibly a third one. The lady who lives really close next door … it’s probably pretty smelly in her house, so she will probably have to have some cleaning done before she goes back in because it will smell pretty bad.”
Immediately after getting the fire call at about 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, Eggers said he called the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department to assist. Shortly after arriving, he said he called for more reinforcements from Brownsville, Spearfish Canyon, Rochford, Whitewood, Spearfish, Johnson Siding, and Pennington County fire crews. Lawrence County Emergency Management, the Department of Transportation, and Lead city services were also on the scene. The agencies from throughout the Northern Hills actively fought the fire until 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
On Thursday morning crews took a brief break before Lead and Deadwood firefighters once again blocked off Highway 85 from Washington Street to near the Twin City Animal Shelter, as the structure was still burning with heavy smoke from the inside. Ken Gardner brought in an excavator to knock down parts of the building that had become a safety risk, and the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department brought in a ladder truck that allowed crews to spray water directly down into the fire. Once that was done, Eggers said the fire was reduced to some smoldering tires and rubble that will need to be monitored.
