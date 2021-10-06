Jason Ravnsborg promotion remains on hold

SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s promotion to colonel in the Army Reserve, which he announced in the spring, remains on hold.
Lt. Col. Simon B. Flake, chief of media relations and public information for the U.S. Army Reserve Command Public Affairs, said Ravnsborg has not been promoted. He holds the rank of lieutenant colonel and has been in the Reserve for a quarter century.
“U.S. Army Reserve leadership is continuing to follow applicable Army regulations and policies concerning this situation,” Lt. Col. Flake said Tuesday morning. “In this case, relevant Army leaders will review the findings from the civilian proceedings and make further decisions at the appropriate time.”
The attorney general has been in the spotlight in the state and nation since he hit and killed Joe Boever, 55, with his car on Sept. 12, 2020, on the east edge of Highmore in central South Dakota.
On Aug. 26, Ravnsborg pleaded no contest to a pair of misdemeanor traffic offenses, using a mobile electronic device while driving, and failing to stay in his lane. A careless-driving charge was dropped.
As part of a plea deal, Ravnsborg avoided a trial in Hyde County court, although the trial was to be held in Fort Pierre. He was fined $500 for each of the two misdemeanors, plus court fees.
It turned out, four days before the trial was scheduled to start, Ravnsborg was stopped and cited for speeding in Hughes County. He was clocked going 57 in a 35-mph zone, and entered a guilty plea and paid a $177.50 fine.
Ravnsborg never appeared in court for any of his legal problems.
Nor did he have to make a court appearance for a civil trial. Boever’s widow, Jenny Boever, had planned to file a civil suit but an agreement was reached out of court. No settlement amount has been disclosed, and neither side has responded to requests for comment.
Ravnsborg still faces more legal challenges, however, as the South Dakota Legislature plans to hold a special session in November to consider impeachment. No state official has ever been impeached since statehood in 1889.
The Legislature, urged on by Gov. Kristi Noem, first considered impeachment in February, but after holding initial hearings, it chose to table the matter until the criminal case was resolved.
Now, 27 of 35 senators have agreed to call a special session, and at least two-thirds of the 70 House members have done so as well.
That does not necessarily mean that Ravnsborg will be impeached, but rather enough lawmakers feel the matter should be investigated and discussed.
Noem has called on Ravnsborg to resign, but he has declined to do so.
In fact, Ravsnborg has been campaigning for a second term, appearing at county fairs and other events to meet with potential delegates to the 2022 South Dakota Republican State Convention, where the attorney general candidate will be selected. There is no primary for the position.
Former Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced he will seek the nomination as well. Jackley held the post for a decade before Ravnsborg was elected in 2018 and sworn into office in January 2019.
Ravnsborg political and military career were on the upswing then, but that changed after the fatal crash on U.S. Highway. Still, he has rejected calls for him to step aside, and has continued to serve as the state’s highest law enforcement officer.
In April, Ravnsborg announced on his personal Facebook page that he had made the promotion list.
Today—I was notified that I made the promotion list to full COLONEL in the Army Reserves,” he said in a post that included the “full-bird” symbol for a colonel.
“Only 34% of those eligible were promoted in the Army Reserves.
“It is quite an honor and I have been proud to serve our great nation for over 24 years! through 3 deployments, Battalion Command and 4 company commands serving with so many other great Americans!
“HOOAH!”
Earlier this year, Flake said Ravnsborg’s legal trouble did not prohibit him from being promoted.
“Soldiers pending investigation by civilian law enforcement authorities and/or civilian criminal proceedings may still be eligible for selection for promotion, but the Army Reserve retains discretion regarding actual promotion,” Flake told Army Times in May. “In this case, relevant Army Reserve leaders will monitor the ongoing civilian proceedings and make further decisions at the appropriate time.”
But for right now, it remains on hold. Flake said an update could be available soon.
Mike Deaver, a Salt Lake City media professional who serves as Ravnsborg’s spokesman, said the attorney general is aware his promotion is not moving forward at this time.
“Yes, they are on their own prescribed timeline and protocols outside of this case,” Deaver said. “They did tell him they were following the case but I do not know any more than that. As far as I know he is still in the process of promotion.”
