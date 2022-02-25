January jump-starts Deadwood gaming with 6.75% increase

DEADWOOD — Gaming continues to gain in Deadwood, as statistics released by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming Wednesday showed a 6.75% overall increase, compared to January 2021.
Gamers visiting Deadwood in January waged over $113 million on machines and tables.
This resulted in $9.9 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in January.
Of that, 9%, or $892,498, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.
“It’s great to start 2022 with an increase on top of such an incredible year last year,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “We have high hopes that 2022 will be another exceptional year for Deadwood gaming.”
Under the handle comparison category, in January, table games had a handle of just over $7 million, a 6% decrease compared to January 2021, slot machines had a handle of $105.2 million, a 7% increase compared to the same reporting period in 2021, and with its first January on the record books, sports wagering had a handle of $835,251.
As stated in the report, approximately 2,589 slot machines accounted for roughly $105 million in coin in, with gamers winning around $95.9 million with an estimated average payout of 91%, leaving a casino win of $9.3 million for the slot category in January. The two largest contributors were 2,042 penny machines, with $77.6 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $7.1 million in casino win and a 91% payout to players, followed by 257 dollar machines, with roughly $11.6 million in coin-in, which generated $791,192 in casino win, and a 93% payout to players.
With 86 tables reporting revenue, table games generated a drop of just over $7 million in January and an estimated casino win of $1.2 million, with an average payout to players of 82%. The leading revenue generator in this category was blackjack, with 38 tables, reporting a drop of just over $3 million and a casino win of $566,478 with an 81% payout to players.
Three craps tables in town generated a drop of $471,713, a casino win of $60,093, and an 87% payout to players; six roulette tables in town generated a drop of $290,160, a casino win of $83,922, and a 71% payout to players.
A total of 26 house banked poker tables generated a drop of $2.4 million, a casino win of $416,089, and an 83% payout to players.
With five casinos reporting revenue, sports wagering had a handle of $835,251 for January, an estimated casino win of $82,291, and an average payout to players of 90%. The leading revenue generator in this category was NFL football, with a handle of $493,572, a casino win of $98,045, and an 80% payout to players. NCAA men’s basketball came in second, with a handle of $148,169, a casino win of $4,742, and an average payout to players of 97%. The third most popular event for sports wagering in January was NCAA football, with a handle of $104,763, a casino loss of $10,761, and an average payout to players of 110%.
“Deadwood’s sports wagering operators are gearing up for their first March Madness with the ability to place live sports wagers in Deadwood,” Rodman said.
Rodman added Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,517,471 in “free-play” for the month of January.
