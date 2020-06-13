Jambonz reopens as Red’s Grill & Pub

STURGIS — You may know her by another name, but many in the Black Hills know who “Red” is in the name of the new Sturgis eatery Red’s Grill & Pub.
“‘Red’ was and is my nickname given to me by my four rascal brothers,” said Sheree Schriver, who has revamped Jambonz in Sturgis and reopened this month as Red’s Grill & Pub.
Schriver and her staff have produced a new menu and have given the place a new look.
“We have geared our restaurant towards what our locals want and like. We will be using locally raised beef as well as local herbs and vegetables as much as we can,” she said.
This week, Schriver took full advantage of tomatoes grown at Newell to make them into a marinated tomato salad and a cucumber and tomato salad for customers.
Red’s, 2214 Junction Ave., opens at 8 a.m. daily and serves breakfast all day. They offer a variety of burgers, sandwiches, baskets, soups, and Jambonz holdovers gumbo and chicken fried steak.
One of the new burger offerings is a queso burger which is a half pound of locally-raised beef on a bun smothered in queso (cheese sauce) and green chilis.
They also are offering a variety of specialty hot dogs and sausages from the ripper, a Nathan’s hot dog deep fried until the skin starts to rip away, to the Italian boy, an Italian sausage topped with peppers and onions.
Jambonz shut down at the start of COVID-19 pandemic for dine-in service. They did, however, take to-go orders during that time.
Schriver said she realized she had confused the public with two Jambonz restaurants one in Rapid City and one in Sturgis. There were people calling Sturgis for Rapid City orders and vice versa, she said.
“Jambonz in Sturgis is not Cajun, but Jambonz in Rapid is,” she said.
Schriver said that while a good percentage of her employees were off work because of the COVID, it was a good time to close, remodel and make a name change.
“I didn’t really want to identify so much with the South. We’re doing more Midwestern cooking. We wanted to get back to the basics here in Sturgis and cater to the locals,” she said.
Under the Red’s Local Favorites section of their menu, they offer an Indian taco and hot beef.
“It’s just good home cookin’,” Schriver said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.