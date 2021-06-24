Jakes atop Midnight Star reopens today

DEADWOOD — Maybe it was original opening chef Dan Dobkin’s escargot or his Cajun seafood tortellini creation that has been sorely missed. Maybe it’s simply the unparalleled opulence and elegance of Jakes Fine Dining, perched atop the Midnight Star building at 677 Main St. in Deadwood. Either way, both are back, as Jakes reopens at 5 p.m. today.
General Manager Dave Buskirk said there was one key ingredient in the decision to reopen Jakes.
“Dan. We got a chance to hire him,” Buskirk said. “We weren’t going this direction unless we had the right people, but we ended up with Dan, Zac, and Alicia. That team is going to make Jakes amazing.”
And folks are hungry for the main course.
“Escargot and the seafood tortellini are the two things people keep asking about,” Dobkin said. “The menu will consist of a little bit of everything – seafood, steak. We’re doing all high-end offerings. We’re not going to skimp on anything. Like, the shrimp in the tortellini’s going to be wild caught Gulf shrimp. The steaks are hand-cut, US choice. We’re also running a chef’s special daily. We’re also going to do a market seafood of the day, so that we can do different kinds of seafoods. We’re basically going to do a casual upscale menu.”
In addition to the famed escargot dish Dobkin developed, a charcuterie board for two and gourmet mushrooms are a couple of appetizers on the menu. Entrees include ribeye steak, filet mignon au poivre, shrimp scampi, and walleye pike, pheasant pot pie, and chicken casino, just to name a few. Desserts include gelato, crème brulee cheesecake, deconstructed tiramisu, and meyer lemon cake.
“Really elegant desserts,” Dobkin said.
Appetizers are in the $10-$25 range; entrees are $24-$42.
Dobkin, who originally opened Jakes and spent just over four years as the restaurant’s chef, said it’s exciting to be back.
“I’m glad to be back. The owners and everybody are awesome,” Dobkin said. “The employees are awesome too. The anticipation to get reopened and start doing some excellent food again is nice, compared to everyone else in town, because I don’t think anyone else is going to have what we have, here.”
What will set Jake’s apart?
“The room, the food, the employees, the service, the overall atmosphere,” Dobkin said. “We’re also going to have an expensive wine list, really good wines and high-end cocktails.”
Prior to opening Jakes in 1991, Dobkin attended cooking school in Boynton Beach, Fla.
“I entered a couple of schools that had cooking competitions and I won second in the nation, back in ’79, 1980, and from there, I worked at really good places, really good hotels and country clubs, kind of moved around and worked in New York for awhile, Massachusetts, just at higher end places,” Dobkin explained. “And ended up out here, working for Kevin Costner. I was working in New York and my mother-in-law asked me to send a resume out because she heard that they were opening up here. I sent a resume here and Kevin got it and gave me a call and flew me out. That’s how I got the job here the first time.”
Dobkin developed both Diamond Lil’s sports bar and Jakes menus at that time.
“That was four diamond, back then, too,” he said. “Once I left, they lost the four diamonds.”
Jakes closed in March 2016.
Marketing Director and Midnight Star/Jakes Co-Owner Desirae Van Roekel is highly enthusiastic about the venue’s reopening.
“We’re all very excited to bring this level of fine-dining back to Deadwood’s Historic Main Street and we’re extremely proud to have Chef Dan, Chef Zac, and Alicia on board with us,” Van Roekel said. “They’re a great team.”
