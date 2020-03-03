Jake Raap named Officer of the Year

SPEARFISH — For 14 years the Spearfish Police Department has recognized its officers for outstanding service to the community with the officer of the Year Award and as the 2020 recipient, officer Jake Raap continues that tradition.
“It’s not just something the administration picks,” said Spearfish Police Chief Kurt Jacobs. “Their peers nominate them and then it moves up the chain to administration.”
Raap graduated from Spearfish High School and shortly after joined the Marines. After serving his country, Raap returned to Spearfish to serve his community.
“He actually joined the police department immediately after leaving the Marines … in 2018. So he’s fairly new, but he’s off to a great start,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs said Raap has received positive feedback from the public regarding his caring attitude and professionalism in responding to more than 1,000 calls for service ranging from drug and alcohol crimes to assaults, thefts, traffic enforcement, assisting those in crisis and public disturbances.
“Even if he’s making an arrest he’s very polite, very respectful, very, very professional,” Jacobs said. “We are very proud of Officer Raap. I am happy to say, he demonstrates every day, the professional and caring attitude that all Spearfish Police Department employees strive to provide to our community.”
