Jailhouse Taps and Brews offers new craft beer choices in Lead

LEAD — Visitors to the Jailhouse in Lead will be enjoying themselves a lot more than our ancestors did in the 1900s, as they sample the newest craft beer in town.
Jailhouse Taps and Brews, located in the lower level of the Historic Town Hall Inn, was once the city jail from about 1912 until the early 30s. Today, it is the newest brew house in Lead, with at least a half dozen unique flavors, all hand crafted with Belgian grains and pure water.
“It’s going to be traditional Belgium-style beers with a twist on each of them,” said Paul McGrane, who owns the business with his brother, Mark and sister-in-law, Jade.
Mark and Paul have about 50 years of brewing experience between the two of them, and the last seven years they have been working together to hone their craft. When they started sharing some of their beer with their hotel guests at the Town Hall Inn, Paul said the positive response prompted them to consider opening the new business.
Special brews include the “Party Girl,” which is named for the brewing technique parti-gyle. The technique is used to make two beers from one batch of grain, and is often used by small breweries to make different strengths of beer. The sister beer for Party Girl is the Blonde Alibi. Other favorites at the Jailhouse include the Sheriff Saison, which is a summer ale, and the Snitches Reward, which is a toasty wheat beer.
“We’ve put a lot of effort into optimizing our recipes and starting with high quality ingredients,” Paul said.
The atmosphere at Jailhouse Taps and Brews is small and quiet. It’s a place where patrons are welcome to bring a deck of cards to play with friends, a laptop to get some work done, or good conversation. For those who are concerned about social distancing, there is outdoor seating available. Customers who want to munch while they sample beer are invited to try the free nachos that are available.
In addition to craft beer, the Jailhouse Taps and Brews also offers South Dakota wines from With the Wind winery of Rosholt, S.D., as well as a non-alcoholic beer.
Jailhouse Taps and Brews will celebrate its ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. today. 4. A grand opening celebration will be held in conjunction with Gold Camp Jubilee Days from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.