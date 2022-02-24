Jail time, probation for Deadwood man who cut former boyfriend

DEADWOOD — A local man who cut his former boyfriend in September 2021 was sentenced Feb. 17 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Phillip Lawrence Trujillo, 36, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Oct. 6, 2021 and charged with aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Trujillo pleaded guilty to the charge Dec. 9, 2021 and was sentenced to eight years in prison, the execution of the sentence suspended, and Trujillo placed on four years’ probation upon the following terms and conditions: that he serve 90 days in jail, with credit for one day served; that he reimburse Lawrence County for court-appointed attorney fees in the amount of $796 and be placed on the 24/7 program, be monitored remotely for alcohol; and that he make restitution to the victim in the amount of $34, 004.
Lawrence County States Attorney John Fitzgerald said previously the injury to the victim was serious, requiring hospitalization.
“That situation points out just how these domestic relations can turn very violent, very quickly,” Fitzgerald said. “The victim was satisfied with the sentence. That’s what he wanted, and he is really hoping that he’ll be able to get the money from the defendant to pay his hospital bills, because they’re very high.”
According to court documents, at approximately 5:22 a.m. Sept. 27, 2021 police were dispatched to 45 Terrace St., in Deadwood to investigate a male subject who had sustained a laceration from a sharp weapon.
When police made contact with the reporting party, identified as Trujillo, the odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his person was observed, his eyes observed to be bloodshot and glassy. Trujillo was also unsteady on his feet while waiting at the front door to the residence.
Police observed the male victim who sustained the injury rocking back and forth on the edge of the bathtub, bleeding from an approximately nine- to 10-inch laceration on the right side of his torso.
Police observed multiple knives and machetes in the living room area, including a long, all-black fixed blade knife laying on the coffee table directly in front of where Trujillo stated he was seated on the couch.
Police observed the knife to have a dark red substance on the blade and a light-colored towel with blood on it on the couch where Trujillo stated the victim was seated.
The victim told police he did not remember what happened and did not see the weapon Trujillo used on him. The victim said all he knew was that Trujillo had cut him and his injury hurt very bad.
Trujillo told police he had been in a relationship with the victim and they broke up three to four months prior although they still lived together. Trujillo said there had been an argument between him and the victim about their living situation and the victim’s new boyfriend. Trujillo said the same time the argument was taking place, he was playing with his knives.
Police told Trujillo it did not make sense to be having an argument with someone and playing with knives at the same time.
When police asked if while arguing with the victim, he had swiped at him with a weapon in an attempt to scare him and made contact with his body, Trujillo responded by saying “yeah.”
Trujillo was arrested and police seized multiple machetes, knives, and two samurai swords from the residence and other evidence.
