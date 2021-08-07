Jail time for Spearfish man convicted of assault

DEADWOOD — A Spearfish man, charged with assault, was sentenced to jail by 4th Circuit Court Judge Chad Callahan at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Nathan Abdallah, 51, pleaded guilty July 7 to simple assault, intentionally causing bodily injury, and was sentenced the same day to 90 days in jail with 80 days suspended. Abdallah was ordered to serve the 10 days in jail by Nov. 7. He was also fined $400 and ordered to pay court costs of $86.50. Abdallah is also responsible for reimbursing Lawrence County for $1,177 in court-appointed attorney fees.
Abdallah was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Sept. 25, 2020 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (a knife) – bodily injury with indifference to human life, or, in the alternative, simple assault, in relation to events that occurred Aug. 25, 2020.
At approximately 6:03 a.m. that day Spearfish police received a 911 call stating there was a male walking in the alley behind the Artemis House with a knife. When officers arrived, they identified the male as Abdallah, who had a knife strapped to his leg.
When police had Abdallah remove the knife, he became very aggravated toward law enforcement and stated he was looking for his sister’s phone that she lost while walking through the alley and asked for his knife back.
The reporting party and victim told police that she was walking back to Artemis House from a graveyard shift at the Millstone with a friend when Abdallah approached them and said, “I am worse than Ted Bundy and I will do you all up right now.” When police asked the victim if she was in fear for her life, she stated she was.
Police say that while speaking with Abdallah, he continued to be very aggressive toward law enforcement and kept demanding they give his knife back. While police were gaining control of Abdallah, he was pulling away, stating they are not taking him to jail. While searching Abdallah, police then found a pocketknife in his back pocket.
According to the police report, while placing Abdallah in the patrol vehicle, he began to make threatening statements toward law enforcement, such as “he is going to kick our ass.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.