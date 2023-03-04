DEADWOOD — A woman facing a felony DUI charge, racked up when the vehicle she was driving slid into a snowbank, pleaded guilty to her sixth infraction and was sentenced by 4th Circuit Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Naveen DeWolf, 64, of Lead, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Dec. 21, 2022 and charged with driving or physical control of a motor vehicle while there was 0.08% or more by weight of alcohol in her blood.
On Feb. 9, DeWolf pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced Feb. 23 to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay court costs of $266.50. The execution of the sentence was suspended and DeWolf was placed on probation for five years upon the following terms and conditions: that she immediately start attending, participating in, and successfully complete the 4th Circuit DUI Court Program and abide by all its standards; that she participate in the 24/7 PBT or SCRAM Program; is prohibited from driving motor vehicles unless authorized by a work permit; and to serve 30 days in jail with credit for time served of three days.
DeWolf is also responsible for reimbursing Lawrence County $1,103 for court-appointed attorney fees and her driving privileges were revoked unconditionally for three years.
DeWolf has been convicted five times previously for driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage within the last 25 years, two of those within 10 years, enhancing this DUI charge to a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Prior convictions are as follows: April 14, 2001, June 11, 2007, Oct. 16, 2013, and Aug. 25, 2017 in Lawrence County and Sept. 8, 2014 in Pennington County.
According to court documents, on Dec. 5, 2022 at approximately 9:40 p.m., Lead police were notified of an accident at East Main and White streets. Upon their arrival, they saw a black vehicle facing east on top of a snowbank.
The driver and passenger were inside a citizen’s vehicle to stay warm. Police made contact with the driver and the passenger. The driver was identified as DeWolf. The passenger and DeWolf both stated DeWolf was the driver.
DeWolf told police she slid on the road onto the snowbank. Police observed DeWolf was under the influence of alcohol and a PBT test was collected from her that registered .111%
As DeWolf was placed under arrest, she proceeded to tell police she was not the driver, explaining and arguing she was not the driver.
