Jail, probation for Lead man guilty of assault

DEADWOOD — A man who threatened law enforcement with a knife and another victim with a sword in 2019 originally faced felony aggravated assault charges but recently pleaded guilty to lessor assault charges and was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse Sept. 21.
Jeremiah Howard Martz, 36, of Lead was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Dec. 4, 2019 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (sword), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement (knife), and three counts of simple assault, each against a different public officer.
Martz pleaded guilty June 8 to three counts of simple assault against a public officer. He was sentenced Sept. 21 to 10 years in prison per count and given credit for 103 days served, the sentences to run consecutively. However, Strawn ordered that the execution of the sentence be suspended, and Martz be placed on five years’ probation.
But, he is required to serve 50 days in jail by Sept. 1, 2022 and pay court costs of $344.54.
The charges are in regard to incidents that occurred Nov. 28, 2019.
According to court documents, on Nov. 27, 2019 police were dispatched to a residence on a report of threatening phone calls, whereby Martz allegedly said he was going to kill the male victim.
The following morning, law enforcement were again dispatched to the same residence, where the victim reported that Martz was at his residence again and chasing the victim with a sword.
The victim told police that when he let Martz in the residence, he came at him with a three-foot sword, saying he was going to kill him and then ran out the door.
When police arrived at the residence, they opened the door and Martz was standing there with a crossbow. Martz’s girlfriend at the time took the crossbow from him and he pulled a knife up. Police told him to drop the knife and he wouldn’t comply. The officers tased Martz and tried to take the knife away from him while he continued to resist and would not give the knife up. Once they were able to get the knife away from Martz, they placed him in handcuffs.
Others at the scene told police Martz was trying to let his dog out and told his dog to get the officers. One of the officers was bitten by Martz’s dog.
When Martz was in the patrol vehicle, he began hitting his head against the cage. Police then tried to move him to another patrol vehicle and he continued to fight the officers, throwing his body around and refusing to go into the vehicle, as well as kicking at the officers and trying to grab them. He attempted to head-butt an officer, but the officer moved in time to avoid contact.
Court documents filed by State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald say Martz has several previous felony convictions including: DUI 3rd offense Feb. 23, 2006 in Lawrence County; Possession of a Controlled Substance April 25, 2008 and Jan. 6, 2011, both in Lawrence County; DUI 3rd offense Feb. 11, 2016 in Butte County; DUI 3rd Offense July 17, 2017 in Meade County.
