0110 Jacobs purchases former Caboose property in Whitewood.tif

Scott Jacobs is pictured in the interior of the former Caboose bar in Whitewood. The building will be transformed into a tasting room for Jacobs Brewhouse brews. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

Click to purchase this photo

WHITEWOOD — Normally, when renowned artist Scott Jacobs has a vision, its evolution is realized in the form of artwork produced in his Deadwood studio.

Friday marked the start of an all-new vision and venture that will eventually transform the former Caboose building and surrounding property at 1307 Laurel St., in Whitewood into the latest of Jacobs’ undertakings; a tasting room that will also serve as a storage and distribution outlet for Jacobs Brewhouse in Deadwood.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.