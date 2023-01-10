WHITEWOOD — Normally, when renowned artist Scott Jacobs has a vision, its evolution is realized in the form of artwork produced in his Deadwood studio.
Friday marked the start of an all-new vision and venture that will eventually transform the former Caboose building and surrounding property at 1307 Laurel St., in Whitewood into the latest of Jacobs’ undertakings; a tasting room that will also serve as a storage and distribution outlet for Jacobs Brewhouse in Deadwood.
“Our goal is by summer,” Scott Jacobs said of an opening. “We’ll see if we can get it done.”
Scott and Sharon Jacobs purchased the Whitewood property for $750,000, which includes the building, house, and entire city block, and they plan to sink up to an additional $1.5 million into the facility to bring it under the Jacobs umbrella and give it that undeniably transformative Jacobs vibe.
“I’m excited. Last night at the Brewhouse, we had multiple people – and I hear it all the time. They say, ‘We’re so glad you came into the area and have done what you’ve done,” Scott said. “As you know, we got the 2022 Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year award and had no idea. We’re just doing what we do and it’s so nice that we’re touching people and making a difference in the community.”
Jacobs Brewery is now poised to begin bottling its craft beer creations in February, as they’ve recently purchased a bottling machine and are in the process of preparing for distribution.
The Whitewood facility will help with this venture, as the 9,000 square foot facility was chosen after looking at several other locations throughout the Hills, largely because of its location.
“You’ve got the biggest communities in the area surrounding this little town and you’re at the crossroads of (Highway) 34 and (Interstate) 90, so for distribution, the location is epic,” Scott said.
Sitting in the nearby Caverna Coffee & Bistro one day, Scott said he looked out the window and said to owner Ron Waldner, “that building looks like the perfect size for what we need.”
At first, the building owners were not interested in selling, but later reconsidered.
“They said, we own the whole block. The house on the corner, the trailer park, and everything like that,” Scott said. “They said, ‘If you’re interested in that, you have to buy everything … and I came to a number in my head. This was my number. I wasn’t going above it. And when I got there, the first number they threw out was the number in my head. So at that point, I knew it was meant to be.”
Scott said the building has everything Jacobs need.
“It’s got an area in front that used to be a bar, that was a liquor store, and it looks like it would be perfect for a tasting room,” Scott said. “It’s got space in front of it for tables out on the street. It’s got an area where we can open up the walls like we did in Deadwood and it’s got a loading dock. It’s got an elevated office in there. It’s got cold storage. It’s got parking. It’s got everything that you would expect. If I was going to build it, maybe I’d build it similar to what it is. And the price was right.”
Scott said plans are to take out the existing black fencing around the building, fix up the façade of the building, and turn the front building into a tasting room.
“We’re going to establish the tasting room, we’re going to build our coolers for our beer, so this might be where we start to distribute,” Scott said. “As we produce our beer in Deadwood, it can be moved here for storage, because there’s a lot more room here. We can start distributing out of here and do a tasting room and see how that goes, and as we build and I feel confident, then I’ll know what size system we need.”
Jacobs Brewhouse in Deadwood has a smaller, five-barrel brewing system.
“Which is great for the size up there,” Scott said. “And if we were never going to distribute, we would never have to make anything bigger. But now that we’re distributing and bottling, we need to make more beer. So we could go up to a 10-barrel system, the same amount of vessels, to double our output. I don’t know. We’ve got a ton of space.”
Scott said he now owns the entire block the former Caboose sits on and notice has been given to the occupants of the eight trailers on the block. All but one has since been moved, he said. The occupant of the home on the corner will continue to rent from Jacobs.
“We want to put a row on that whole block and turn it into storage units. The city needs more storage units. There are hardly any here. There’s one area that’s full. There’s a waiting list. I think that would be a good thing for the community.”
Scott said he is greatly pleased with the evolutionary fashion Jacobs Brewhouse and Grocer morphed into the business it is today and is enthusiastic about the evolution the Whitewood property will experience.
“I’m not trying to change the demographic of Whitewood or anything, but to have a building that’s been boarded up for two years does not serve the community. To actually put something there that people can say, ‘Hey, let’s go over and have a couple beers, you know? Be proud of something in there, have something that looks beautiful. Because rising tides lift all boats.”
Scott said at the end of the day, it’s the locals who patronize his facilities and the employees who work to serve them who matter most.
“We’re trying to be a place that doesn’t just serve the tourists. For us, it’s the locals that keep us going through the winter. They’re our priority. We want you coming in all year round,” Jacobs said. “Our employees are the ones who are making this work. It’s not Sharon and I. I had the vision. Sharon and I and Ron Waldner worked on it together, to build the beautiful facility. When you walk in, that’s how cool that’s going to be, over there (Whitewood). I don’t know what it’s going to look like yet, but that is going to be beautiful. People are going to come in and say, ‘Wow. This is really cool.”
He has yet to gain the appropriate permits need to build and brew, but for now, the cleanup can begin.
