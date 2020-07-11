Jacobs Brewhouse and Grocer brightens up Sherman St. block

DEADWOOD — Inviting to the eye, soothing to the soul, and a veritable treat for the taste buds, Jacobs Brewhouse and Grocer opened June 12, already fully embraced by the community and visitors, alike.
Owner Scott Jacobs estimates spending just under $3 million to get the building up to snuff and patrons like what they see and experience.
So how’s business been so far?
“It’s been freakin’ phenomenal. It’s been unbelievable,” Jacobs said. “We’ve sold out all our tables, like, eight nights in a row. Our only issue that we’re having is support with people that want to work. We don’t have enough employees.”
That said, restaurant reservations are strongly encouraged.
Jacobs, a renowned artist, now owns five buildings in Deadwood, including the Treber and Goldberg Buildings, which house Jacobs Gallery on Historic Main Street, prior to opening the Brewhouse and Grocer. The Treber and Goldberg Buildings were renovated over a 14-month period at a $1.8 million.
“We were trying to build a location that is at a new level, as far as class, so that was our thing,” said Jacobs Brewhouse and Grocer owner Scott Jacobs. “We didn’t know what we were originally going to do with the building. We just knew that we loved this old building. We wanted to restore it to its original glory.”
Jacobs Brewhouse and Grocer features a full-service restaurant and bar with a large selection of wine and beers on tap.
“And then, we knew that Deadwood lacked a bakery, so not only did we want a bakery for ourselves, to cook everything we needed in the restaurant, but we knew that the community would embrace it, as well.”
Jacobs said donuts sell out in the morning within 30 to 40 minutes of the bakery opening but are followed up by batch after freshly baked batch, going through at least 1,400 a week so far.
The restaurant menu, shepherded along by chef Doug Hanson, was developed from a master list of 125 items, down to a workable list of 25 items that included vegetarian items.
“We tried to be diverse,” Jacobs said. “We were thinking about people wanting something different.”
Examples include the 50-50 burger.
“That’s buffalo with ground bacon inside of it,” Jacobs said.
And Texas Twinkies.
“They’re jalapenos that are stuffed with brisket and creamed cheese. They’re smoked out back on the smoker. Then he wraps them in bacon. Then they grill them on the grill. Not deep fried.”
As well as Poutine Fries.
“I don’t know anybody else around here doing it,” Jacobs said. “We’re trying to be different. You’ve got to give people a reason to come back. Our intention is to change our menu about every month. We’ll probably keep the things that are selling like crazy.”
The Grocer has small, specialty items.
“We’re trying to use a lot of locally sourced things,” Jacobs said. “Cheeses, honeys, lotions, that sort of thing. So we can actually support other people and their businesses in South Dakota.”
While the bar features photo-worthy specialty drinks, it also plays host to a unique and 160-unit wine holder.
“One of my favorite things in the Brewhouse is our wine cellar, which is the repurposed 1895 manual elevator that’s in the building,” Jacobs said. “Around 5:00, we pull that out of the floor and people ooh and aah and people are videotaping it, because where have you seen a wine cellar come out of the floor manually?”
Jacobs said he had no idea how much work a bar and restaurant would be.
“Because standing in front of an easel is way easier,” he joked.
The restaurant seats 54 outside, for a total of 160, including indoor seating.
“So in the winter time, we’re going to be down to 100, 110,” Jacobs said.
The building also houses an upscale 2,200 square foot three master bedroom suite with three and one-half baths and a full laundry room and full-sized kitchen stocked with everything one could need from home on the top floor.
“My wife, Sharon, has taken pots and pans and everything we think someone would use while they’re here and it’s up there,” Scott said.
The suite rents as one for between $1,000 and $1,800 per night.
Jacobs said the renovation of the 79 Sherman St. property was thorough and extensive, from the special type of ceiling fans to the 10-foot high pivoting doors and hand-made railing. It has also included the replacement of a ghost mural on the side of the building, as evidenced in historic photographs.
