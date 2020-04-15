Jackson Blvd. project will move forward in 2020

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish City Council voted, during its April 6 meeting to press on with the second phase of the Jackson Boulevard project this summer, despite budgetary concerns stemming from the COVID-19 crisis.
“We discussed Jackson Boulevard phase 2 project at the (March 25) special session meeting and that was kind of postponed and tabled to further chew on some information as far as budget and also how it affects adjacent business owners as well,” said City Engineer Kyle Mathis at the council’s April 6 meeting.
Mathis said that when the city first discussed the impact COVID-19 would have on the budget, the finance department put together a preliminary outlook for how much revenue the city might stand to lose. At the time, the Jackson Boulevard project was projected to run over budget if plans continued through 2020.
“As you all know, that was put together pretty quickly, lots of moving parts,” Mathis said. “We did identify that Jackson phase two is actually within that budget and we would not be going into the red, so to speak.”
Mathis said a series of cost-cutting alternates were built into the contractor’s bid packets to help alleviate some of the cost of the project.
Additionally, Mathis told the council that, likely, only 60% of the phase 2 project would be completed in 2020.
“The earliest we would get going on the project is probably early mid-June,” he said. “At best we’re probably going to get 60% of this project done this year, if we proceed.”
Mathis estimated that of the $3,449,000 budgeted for phase 2, only between $2.24 million and $2.52 million would need to be spent in 2020 with the remaining $1.5 million to 1.68 million carrying over to 2021.
The other consideration for whether to continue on this year with the project was how it would affect businesses in the construction zone.
“One thought would be, ‘well they’re already impeded, so let’s just progress this year and continue, and try to get as much done this year as possible so we affect them less next year,’” Mathis explained. “The other (thought) that was brought up is, ‘well, if they’re able to open in the middle of the summer and the COVID issue dies down, do we really want cones right in front of their businesses?’”
Mathis said staff had reached out to around 15-20 business owners in the area to get their opinion, and heard back from 11 of them prior to the meeting.
“Out of those, we had three that would prefer 2021, seven that would prefer 2020, and one that would go either way,” he said.
Mathis recommended to council that the Jackson Boulevard phase two projects continue on schedule for 2020 with a bid opening set for April 21. He also recommended that the city include a requirement in the bid packet that all contractors agree to follow COVID-19 guidelines set by the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), and that the city declare the project and essential function throughout the crisis.
The council voted unanimously to carry Mathis’ recommendation and to move forward with the project.
