Jackson Blvd. closing from Harvard to Ames

SPEARFISH — Work crews for RCS Construction are scheduled to install underground utilities in the intersection of University Street and Jackson Boulevard, the intersection of Saint Joe Street and Jackson Boulevard, and street improvements in the block between University Street and Saint Joe Street, beginning Tuesday.
Jackson Boulevard will be closed with traffic detoured one block South onto Iris Street. Traffic control will begin be staged for the closure and detour on Monday. The north half of the Saint Joe Street intersection will be right turn only onto Jackson Boulevard, left turns will be opened back up as soon as practical once the underground utility work is complete and temporary surfacing can be provided, estimated to be two to three days. The south half of the Saint Joe Street intersection will remain closed until the work on Saint Joe Street is complete. The north half of the University Street intersection will be right turn only onto Jackson Boulevard. The south half of the University Street intersection will remain closed until the work on University Street is complete. At that time the closure and detour will likely be shortened and begin at University Street instead of Harvard Street.
The closure and detour are due to the reduced roadway width of the block between University Street and Saint Joe Street. Traffic could not safely be maintained on this block while the contractor is installing underground utilities and constructing street improvements.
City officials are asking for patience and reduced speeds from residents during this time.
