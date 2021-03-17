Jackson Blvd. bridge rehab on schedule

SPEARFISH — As part of the Jackson Boulevard Project, the bridge that spans Spearfish Creek between 3rd Street and Meier Avenue will get a needed makeover this summer.
For the project, the city budgeted $115,000, and was awarded $199,500 from the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s bridge improvement grant (BIG) program. In May, the city had accepted a grant from the program for $255,600; however, due to lack of funds, that number was dropped.
“Because of less federal funds they able to commit less to us,” explained Brandy Kean Spearfish Public Works director.
The city council voted Monday to accept the lowest bid for the project from RCS Construction for $339,192.63. Kean said that would leave a shortfall in the budget of approximately $25,000, but recommended moving forward with the project despite the additional cost.
“We think the bid climate is probably more favorable now than it will be in the future if we pull the project or try to rebid it, and it also shortens the Jackson Boulevard timeline,” she said.
Kean also pointed out that any delay in the project for rebidding would most likely extend the entire Jackson Boulevard project by as much as a year or more, so moving forward now will keep the overall project on track.
“So this project will be completed this summer or this fall and it wouldn’t extend into a three- to four-year Jackson Boulevard timeline,” she said.
Adam McMahon, assistant Spearfish Public Works director, said RCS Construction will widen the sidewalk on the bridge, upgrade the railing to current standards, and install four stone columns, one at each corner of the bridge. The columns, made of concrete with a stone façade, will also be wired for the addition of decorative street lighting in the future.
Additionally, RCS will complete an asphalt overlay on the bridge and will paint the outside of the bridge and the wing walls to dress the area.
The bridge was built in 1966 and remains structurally sound, so the rehab work will extend the life of the bridge, McMahon said.
The project will run in conjunction with Phase 2 of the Jackson Boulevard project which is expected to begin as soon as weather permits – as soon as the end of the week depending on the weather.
This year, work will extend from 3rd Street to University Street which will include the creation of a roundabout at the intersection of Jackson and Ames avenues.
