Jackley addresses BH Forum and Press Club

RAPID CITY — Former, and soon to be returning South Dakota Attorney General, Marty Jackley, spoke extensively at the Black Hills Forum and Press Club Friday, about what South Dakotans can expect to see once he returns to office in 2023.
The Forum and Press Club was formed in 2014 with the expressed purpose of bringing members of the community together along with state officials to discourse in an environment of civility and decorum despite party affiliation or ideology.
“I don’t care whether you’re Republican or Democrat, this is the rule of law. We apply things equally,” Jackley asserted.
Jackley, who is running unopposed in November’s election fielded questions from the floor, as members of the Forum and Press Club raised concerns about a wide array of topics. One of those questions concerned how Jackley intended to restore the public’s faith in the office of the attorney general after Jason Ravnsborg was removed following a contentious impeachment.
Jackley said he intends to focus on rebuilding the relationship between the attorney general’s office and local law enforcement for a start.
“I think part of the biggest responsibility of the attorney general is continuing to build relationships with the chiefs of police, sheriffs, your state’s attornies, so we’re all on the same page on how to fight crime,” he said.
Jackley also talked about taking a more treatment versus punishment approach to non-violent offenders, as well as reinforcing preventative measures in schools.
“I think a better approach than just locking up somebody with possession of user amounts of drugs is to treat them,” he said. “It’s to do the prevention in our schools so that we are preventing this from happening.”
Another topic brought up by several attendees, was the status of abortion rights, or lack there of, in South Dakota.
Jackley explained that in 2005, the state legislature passed a trigger law that went into effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
“What that statute really says is, in essence, that the only way that you can have an abortion in South Dakota is (what’s called) a medical exception for the mother, and if it’s done any other way it would be a Class 6 felony, which is punishable by up to two years,” he said.
He went on to explain that he would be looking to legislators to clarify the governance of the abortion law in the upcoming session.
“There seems to be confusion whether we’re supposed to charge the female, or the doctor. I will tell you, I read it as you don’t charge the female by the way it’s written, but 66 state’s attorney’s could interpret that differently,” he said. “So my ask of the legislature is to clarify it for me. Tell me (if an abortion is carried out), who are we supposed to prosecute, what are the elements, and from what category of crime is it?”
Jackley, who made a point to assure the crowd that he is pro life, also cautioned the legislators in the audience that as attorney general, he’s ethically bound to only prosecute cases in which he believes a jury would be unanimously convinced to convict the accused.
“If rape and incest are not an exception, and a girl who’s been raped (has an abortion), are you gonna expect me to prosecute her for a felony,” he proposed. “The standard, and I’ve taught this to baby U.S. attorney’s in U.S. attorney school, you have to be able to prove the elements beyond a reasonable doubt and there has to be a likelihood that a unanimous jury would agree beyond a reasonable doubt, that’s a whole different standard than you see on Fox News or CNN.”
Jackley also said that as the law states that the mother has the right to an abortion if it is medically deemed to be in their best interest, it would also be his job to defend that right.
“Irrespective of my belief on exceptions and laws, she has that right under state statute, my job is to defend that right,” he said.
One member of the audience asked Jackley to weigh in on the South Dakota Government Accountability Board’s decision not to disclose its action against Gov. Kristi Noem for her malfeasance regarding her handling of her daughter’s realty appraiser’s license.
Although the accountability board has access to the Department of Criminal Investigation to determine it’s cases, Jackley said that the attorney general’s office does not engage in matters of ethical misconduct, unless the board determines that the incident is a criminal offence. However, he did explain that the statute, which governs the accountability board allows for them to choose to keep their actions against a state official private outside of a contested public hearing.
“My suggestion would be that if we need to take another look at that statute, that would be for the legislature, not the attorney general,” he said.
Jackley closed his time with his thoughts on the government’s relations with the nine tribes that share the state. He said he worked hard to generate good relationships with tribal leaders in his past time as attorney general primarily by showing up to meetings and listening to their concerns.
“Sometimes that’s all it is, it’s just the Attorney General getting in his pickup and driving to the tribal council and talking to them,” he said. “I think that’s important.”
Jackley said he hopes to continue building upon that past history with the tribes, not only to maintain a rapport with tribal leadership, but also the people. He praised currant Attorney General Mark Vargo for his efforts to hire a liaison between the state and tribal governments for the missing and murdered indigenous persons department. Jackley said the vast majority of the missing people in South Dakota come from the reservations, so participation across all communities is vital in the process of locating them.
“When you look at our missing person’s webpage, we need more information. We need pictures, we need data about when they went missing, things that help the public,” he explained.
