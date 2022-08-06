Jacket Ride set for Tuesday

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University invites motorcyclists and supporters to join the 10th annual BHSU Dennis Kirk Jacket Ride for veterans scholarships during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The 2022 Jacket Ride will be held Tuesday with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Joy Center on the BHSU Campus. Participants will enjoy a lunch followed by kickstands up at 10 a.m. before departing on premier route in the Black Hills.
“It is a great way to give back to our student veterans,” said Kanda Guthmiller, scholarship coordinator at BHSU. “We are a very military friendly school … and this is one of many ways we support our veterans here on campus.”
During the ride, bikers will drive through Spearfish Canyon to Lead, and Nemo before heading down Vanocker Canyon before ending at Scott Peterson Motors in Sturgis. Lunch will be served at the dealership.
Jacket Ride registration is $50 for a single rider and $75 for a rider and passenger. Registration includes lunch, a t-shirt, and door prize entry. All proceeds support scholarships for veteran students at BHSU.
Lunch will be catered by Old West Dutch Oven Company.
Guthmiller said thanks to sponsors Dennis Kirk, Scott Peterson Motors, and the Black Hills Pioneer, the cost of the ride, meal, and shirts are fully funded meaning that all funds from the rider entries go to fund veterans’ scholarships.
“It’s so much fun,” Guthmiller said. “Group rides are so much fun. You’re with your friends, the camaraderie. We get lots of repeat riders.
In 2021, eight scholarships totaling $4,000 were awarded to BHSU student veterans thanks to the support of the Jacket Ride participants. Ten of the recipients received $500 scholarships while one received a $1,000 scholarship.
Receiving scholarships were: Brody Weavill, a biology major from Elk Point; Whitney Cramer, a biology major from Rapid City; Justin Ader, a human services major from Black Hawk; Dean Ratty, a Spanish major from Lead; Bradley Halvorson, a math major from St. Louis, Mo.; Vernon Robertson, a business administrator manor from Rapid City; Maximillian Donovan, a composite social sciences major from Chamberlain; and Rachel Aberson, a business administration major from Hartford.
