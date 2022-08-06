Jacket Ride set for Tuesday

Pioneer file photo

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University invites motorcyclists and supporters to join the 10th annual BHSU Dennis Kirk Jacket Ride for veterans scholarships during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The 2022 Jacket Ride will be held Tuesday with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Joy Center on the BHSU Campus. Participants will enjoy a lunch followed by kickstands up at 10 a.m. before departing on premier route in the Black Hills.

