Jacket Ride set for Tuesday

SPEARFISH — The eighth annual Dennis Kirk Jacket Ride is scheduled to tour the Northern Black Hills Tuesday.
The annual ride serves as a fundraiser for student veterans at Black Hills State University.
“This year, we were able to award five, $1,000 scholarships,” said Laurie Stenberg Nichols, president of BHSU said following the 2019 event. “There is no more worthy cause. These veterans served their country and now they are finishing up their education. We owe them that.”
Participants will travel this year up Spearfish Canyon to Cheyenne Crossing. They will head to Lead, to Nemo, and finally down Vanocker Canyon where participants enjoyed a lunch served at Scott Peterson Motors in Sturgis.
Thanks to the sponsorship of the ride by Dennis Kirk, Scott Peterson Motors and the Black Hills Pioneer, all registration fees from the ride go directly toward veteran scholarships.
Last year’s Jacket Ride Scholarships were awarded to: Amanda English, an elementary education major from Piedmont; Abraham Fish, a history education major from Belle Fourche; Adam Gilbert, a science education major from Rapid City; Jeffrey Merrill, an environmental physical science major from Rapid City; and Leslie Nuckles, a general studies major from Custer.
Merrill participated in the ride.
He said that the scholarship helped him focus more on his education rather than seeking a job to pay his bills.
“It is always a great feeling to know that my comrades and fellow veterans are not going (to) leave me alone,” Merrill wrote in a letter distributed at the morning reception.
Registration is at 8:30 a.m. with kickstands up at 10 a.m. The ride costs $50 and $25 per passenger.
For more information, call 642-6335, or email kanda.guthmiller@bhsu.edu.
