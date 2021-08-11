Jacket Ride raises scholarship funds for veterans

SPEARFISH — Nearly 70 riders on 50 bikes rode through the Northern Hills Tuesday in the ninth annual Jacket Ride.
The ride is a fundraiser for scholarships for veteran students attending Black Hills State University.
“It’s a special feeling to ride with this group of people,” said BHSU President Laurie Nichols who rode for the first time at the 2020 ride. “It’s patriotic. It’s very veteran-oriented. There’s a lot of flags. It’s amazing to watch the reaction of the other bikers as you encounter them on the highway or in the communities. They pull over. They give you a salute.”
Thanks to sponsors Dennis Kirk, Scott Peterson Motors, and the Black Hills Pioneer, the cost of the ride, meal, and shirts are fully funded meaning that all funds from the rider entries go to fund veterans’ scholarships.
In 2020, 11 scholarships totaling $6,000 were awarded to BHSU student veterans thanks to the support of the Jacket Ride participants. Ten of the recipients received $500 scholarships while one received a $1,000 scholarship.
“These are veteran students who are coming, after they served their country, to pursue an education. Obviously because they’ve been in the military, they usually have financial needs. They haven’t been able to be out working in jobs like perhaps you and I have, so to be able to offer them some additional scholarships, on top of the tuition assistance they get through the GI Bill is just really, really important. We feel so honored that we are able to do that and we thank this group for helping us make that possible.”
