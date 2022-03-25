EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Black Hills State University’s magical postseason run ended Thursday afternoon at the NCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament Final Four.
The Yellow Jackets dropped a 70-57 decision to two-time defending national champion Northwest Missouri State. Black Hills State, 26-8, saw its 10-game winning streak come to an end.
“Northwest Missouri State was a more experienced team and did a little better job of keeping their composure and playing their game in the second half than we did,” said Ryan Thompson, Black Hills State’s head coach.
Sindou Cisse’s two field goals sandwiched a Bearcats’ basket and put Black Hills State ahead 7-6.
Joel Scott scored a field goal, and Tommy Donovan connected from 3-point range as the eighth-seeded Yellow Jackets moved ahead 12-8.
PJ Hayes completed a three-point play, with Scott’s basket giving Black Hills State a 17-12 edge.
The five-point edge was BHSU’s largest lead.
Northwest Missouri responded with a 7-0 run. Diego Bernard’s close-range basket moved the Bearcats up 19-17.
The Bearcats opened up a 30-22 lead on Luke Waters’ 3-point field goal. Scott and Cisse highlighted a 4-2 run that brought Black Hills State within 32-26.
Wes Dreamer’s buzzer-beating basket put Northwest Missouri ahead 36-26 at halftime.
“We defended very well to start the game, and they hurt us on the offensive glass a little bit towards the end of the half,” Thompson said. He added a couple of Yellow Jackets were in foul trouble.
Adam Moussa, Scott, and Cisse sparked an 11-5 run for Black Hills State. Cisse’s short jump shot kept the Yellow Jackets within 41-37.
The teams proceeded to trade baskets. Scott connected from inside as Black Hills State trailed by only 43-39.
Northwest Missouri tallied 17 of the next 19 points on five field goals and four free throws. A Mitch Mascari 3-point field goal gave the Bearcats a 60-41 advantage.
Thompson said Northwest Missouri made some big shots during that run. He added the Yellow Jackets’ shot selection was not perfect.
Donovan contested a shot and left the floor with Black Hills State trailing 60-43. Thompson said the guard rolled his ankle hard upon coming down, and a dislocation resulted. He had to leave the game.
Thompson said Donovan was at the hospital after the game awaiting further diagnosis.
“He’s one of the best people I’ve coached,” Thompson said of Donovan. “He does everything right on and off the court and epitomizes what we try to be about as a program.”
Black Hills State got no closer than the final margin.
“They are two-time defending national champions for a reason, and they were the better team tonight,” Thompson said in describing the Bearcats.
Thompson said Northwest Missouri played really physical defense on Scott and have played great defense all season.
Scott collected 19 points to pace Black Hills State. His nine field goals gave him 291 for the season and enabled him to claim the single-season record in that category. Kim Templeton had connected on 282 field goals during the 1975-76 campaign.
In addition, Scott collected nine rebounds to give him 362 for the season. That eclipsed the former school record of Will John Johnson, whose 2010-11 season included 355 boards.
Northwest Missouri, 33-5, received double-figure scoring from five players. Waters led the way with 17 points.
What stands out for Thompson as he reflects on the campaign?
“First of all, I’m extremely proud of our student-athletes,” Thompson said. “They had a great season, a historic season, a lot of firsts for our program. But most importantly, they played their best basketball late in the year, came together and demonstrated a lot of toughness and resiliency.”
Black Hills State scoring: Joel Scott 19, Adam Moussa 13, Sindou Cisse 9, PJ Hayes 6, Tommy Donovan 5, Michael Russell 3, Taylor Edwards 2. Totals 23 field goals 5 of 8 from the free throw line, 57 points.
Northwest Missouri scoring: Luke Waters 17, Diego Bernard 13, Wes Dreamer 11, Trevor Hudgins 11, Isaiah Jackson 10, Mitch Mascari 6, Byron Alexander 2. Totals 25 field goals, 13 of 23 from the free throw line, 70 points.
Field goal percentages: Black Hills State 39 (23-58), Northwest Missouri 49 (25-51)
Three-point field goals: Black Hills State 6 (Moussa 3, Russell 1, Donovan 1, Hayes 1), Northwest Missouri 7 (Waters 3, Hudgins 2, Mascari 2)
Rebounds: Black Hills State 35 (Scott 9), Northwest Missouri 33 (Dreamer 12)
Turnovers: Black Hills State 13, Northwest Missouri 11
Total fouls: Black Hills State 18, Northwest Missouri 13
The Bearcats advanced to Saturday afternoon’s championship game.
