‘It’s the circle of life and it moves us all’

LEAD — About 35 kids from every age group came out to audition for the Lion King Jr. at the Historic Homestake Opera House on Wednesday. The production, directed by Katrina Hutchison, will include music, dancing and fun from Lead’s youngest talent. Performances are scheduled for June 28-30.
