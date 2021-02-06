It’s good!

SPEARFISH — Move over Tom Brady. Morgyn Loup is the new GOAT. At least at the 2021 Paper Bowl held Friday at Spearfish Middle School.
Eight classroom finalists, Loup, pictured above, Brock Lewis, Jesse Schneider, Kasey Stricherz, Kaylee Kirschman, Brody Barth, Heidi Hansen and Levi Ostwald, faced off in competition.
Loup and Lewis made the championship round where Loup emerged victorious 21-12.
