LEAD — This grin-worthy, brutally honest class motto themed Lead-Deadwood graduation processional, featuring 39 graduates who were afforded a litany of sage advice from their chosen speakers and a resounding show of support from hundreds who gathered in the Lead-Deadwood High School gym Sunday.
Senior Class President Chloe Wisser sent her fellow students off with encouragement to ponder who they want to be in life, not what they want to be.
“How do you want to hold yourself as a high school graduate, as a parent, or as an adult here today,” Wisser said. “We go through school with the expectation that after high school, you have to pursue one either one path or another with the options always being work or school. But we don’t talk enough about our aspirations or our dreams and goals. I think plenty of us get hit so hard with the realities of life that we’ve no time to stop and think ‘What is it that makes me happy?’ Don’t allow society to hold you back with its expectations … in a world full of uncertainty, it might comfort us to know one thing – and that’s ourselves.”
High School Counselor Rhonda Britzman recognized the class’s 15 scholarship winners by reading their individual awards and accomplishments as they stood before the crowd: an impressive list of more than 100 scholarships and awards amounting to more than $71,000 in local money.
High School Principal Mark Jacobs recognized Rachel Janssen as valedictorian and Jayna Prince as salutatorian and presented them with medals for these significant accomplishments.
“This is no easy task and today we get to recognize the hard work and dedication they’ve put in each day for the past four years,” Jacobs said. “These two young women exemplify everything we uphold in our students … thank you for being role models for our younger students.”
Graduating Magna Cum Laude, with a 3.5 GPA or above were: Janssen, Prince, Wisser, Jesse Enninga, Samantha Hamann, Joslyn Kooima, and Season Ozuna.
Delivering the commencement address was Superintendent Dr. Erik Person, who shared four nuggets centering around the theme of personal responsibility.
“Number one, decide what you want and go get it,” Person said, later followed by the second nugget, “Do not ever compromise your integrity.” The third nugget? “Forgive others and forgive yourself,” Person said, later ending with the final nugget. “Be who you are. You are enough … I want you to know your worth and don’t ever forget it. When things get tough, and they will, just remember the image today, all these people standing for you. All these people can’t be wrong on you.”
Class Presenter was Librarian Gary Linn, who asked students to imagine their lives as a school bus.
“With graduation day here and you have your bus ticket to your life that I gave you when you checked out, you are now the driver of your bus called, ‘My Life,’” Linn said. “Now comes the real challenging part of your life and who you are going to have in that bus with you … my piece of advice to you is get ready for one heck of a ride, enjoy the lifelong ride, be a great driver.”
Diplomas were awarded by School Board President Suzanne Rogers and Person.
The Lead-Deadwood High School Vocal Jazz and A Cappella Choirs under the direction of Kari Owens performed the Star-Spangled Banner and other selections, while the Lead-Deadwood High School band under the direction of Mick Dragoo provided the prelude and “Pomp and Circumstance” processional and recessional.
The class motto is “It’s been fun, but we’re glad we’re done.” Class song is “Good Riddance” (Time of Your Life) by Green Day. Class colors are maroon and gold. Class flower is the red rose.
