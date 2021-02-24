Investigation tapes reveal graphic details in AG crash

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was virtually face-to-face with Joe Boever on Sept. 12.
Ravnsborg insists he didn’t see him.
Boever, a Highmore resident, was killed when Ravnsborg’s red 2011 Ford Taurus slammed into him as he walked along the shoulder of a stretch of quiet highway in central South Dakota. The force of the collision — Boever is estimated to have been driving 67 mph — forced Boever’s head inside the car.
“His face came through your windshield,” a North Dakota Bureau of Investigation agent told Ravnsborg on Sept. 30. “His face is in your windshield. Think about it.”
The attorney general moaned when told this. But he maintained then, and still does now, that he did not see Boever’s face.
“I’m not looking over at him, now that I know it’s a him, or what it was ... I would describe it as tunnel vision,” he told the agents. “I mean I was now trying to get over and stop. I did not look, I did not know it was a man until the next day.”
Ravnsborg said he was struggling to control his car at the moment of impact.
“It pains me tremendously to hear that his face went through the windshield,” he said. “But I didn’t look over. I was trying to stay alive myself at that point and get over (to the shoulder). And I looked at the car and I didn’t see any blood.”
The North Dakota BCI agents, whose names were not provided, said a pair of broken glasses found inside Ravnsborg’s car belonged to Boever, 55, who was walking into Highmore when he was struck and killed. Boever had earlier driven his pickup off the road and struck a large round bale, and apparently had walked out to his vehicle and was headed back into town when he was killed.
The agents also told Ravnsborg they know he was on the shoulder of the road when the crash occurred. He said he couldn’t explain why he was there.
“I don’t know really what I was doing,” he told the agents. “I’m sure you’ll tell me.”
They questioned why he didn’t see a flashlight that Boever was carrying that was still on when they arrived at the scene the next day. Ravnsborg had no answers, which they questioned.
The agents did a test at the same time the crash occurred, and the flashlight sent up a signal “like a beacon,” one agent said.
They also noted Ravnsborg had made calls and looked at websites while he was driving from a Republican Party event in Redfield back to Pierre. Ravnsborg had clicked on a Real Clear Politics story on Joe Biden and China just before the crash.
Ravnsborg had denied being on the internet until confronted with evidence that he had been. He admitted to making several phone calls before and after “the incident,” as he repeatedly referred to the fatal crash.
“Our concern is everything that we’re seeing here is appearing that you were on your phone reading political stuff at the time,” the agent said
Ravnsborg continued to insist he was not.
“But I just wasn’t,” he said. “I set it down. I know I did.”
The agent suggested as he was putting the phone down, the crash occurred.
On Thursday, prosecutors said in a press conference that Ravnsborg’s phone was last locked 1 minute, 15 seconds before the impact with Boever’s body. It took him 15 seconds to stop his vehicle, and then 14 more seconds to unlock his phone. He dialed 911, 16 seconds later.
The investigator also noted that Ravnsborg had been called out before for texting and using his phone while driving.
The attorney general said that only happened because of who he is. The interviews are filled with such moments, as Ravnsborg makes a claim, is challenged by the agents, and then either adjusts his story or defends his position.
One agent said they had been in such interviews before. He offered an explanation on what happened.
“It’s like, ‘I don’t know what just happened to me, I just know that something’s going on really serious here, and I’ve got to figure that out,’ he said. “And I kind of think that’s what you’re in.
“People make mistakes,” the agent said. “And we’re thinking you made one.”
Ravnsborg said he believes he was driving safely and was not distracted at the moment of impact.
“I believe I did not do anything wrong,” he said. “I did not see him or anything.”
Ravnsborg said he had not consumed any alcohol at the event, and the agents said they had interviewed other people who attended the Spink County Lincoln Day Dinner, as well as staff at Rooster’s Bar & Grill and they agreed with that.
Cousin is ‘appalled’
Boever’s cousin Nick Nemec, a Holabird farmer and former Democratic legislator, has served as a family spokesman. Nemec said he was “appalled” by the information from the interviews.
He said he wants to see stronger charges filed by Emily Sovell, the Hyde County deputy state’s attorney who announced three misdemeanor counts — careless driving, failure to remain in his lane and using a cell phone while driving — have been filed against the attorney general, who graduated with her from the University of South Dakota school of law in 2001.
No date has been set for a court appearance, but a judge has been assigned. Retired 6th Judicial Circuit Judge Mark L. Brown has been given the case, according to Heather Covey, the 6th Circuit administrator.
Covey said since the case involves the sitting attorney general, a retired judge was assigned to avoid conflicts with other cases. She said any proceedings would likely take place in Highmore, the Hyde County seat.
Ravnsborg faces a maximum of 90 days in jail and a $1,500 fine if found guilty of all three charges.
The videos of Ravnsborg interviews were part of a collection of information released Tuesday.
Ravnsborg was charged last week with three misdemeanors for his role in the fatal crash. He was asked to resign by Gov. Kristi Noem, and articles of impeachment have been introduced in the Legislature.
So far, Ravnsborg — pronounced “Rounds-berg” — hasn’t missed any work, much less resigned. Mike Deaver, a Salt Lake City public relations man and Ravnsborg’s personal spokesman, said he would not step down.
“He does not intend to resign at this time,” Deaver said.
When asked about the phrase “at this time,” he reiterated that the embattled attorney general was staying put.
“He doesn’t intend to resign is the correct wording,” Deaver said.
Later, Ravnsborg issued a fuller statement that referred to his military service.
“The Attorney General does not intend to resign. At no time has this issue impeded his ability to do the work of the office. Instead, he has handled some of the largest settlements and legislative issues the state has ever been through.
“As an attorney and a Lt. Colonel in the Army Reserves, AG Ravnsborg has fought for the rule of law and personal liberties and would hope that he is afforded the same right and courtesy.”
Gov. Kristi Noem, a first-term Republican who has been closely involved in public discussion of the crash that killed Boever, said Ravnsborg must depart.
“Now that the investigation has closed and charges have been filed, I believe the attorney general should resign,” she said in a statement. “I have reviewed the material we are releasing, starting today, and I encourage others to review it as well.”
Impeachment underway
Legislators from both parties are calling for his impeachment or resignation. On Monday, state Rep. Tim Goodwin, R-Rapid City, called on the attorney general to step down.
“It is a sad day, but we need to move forward as a state and do what is best for the citizens of South Dakota,” Goodwin said. “That’s why I’m asking, or recommending, to our attorney general to resign his post immediately, so the state can move on, the governor can appoint a new attorney general, and we can get this behind us.”
After that shot across his bow, legislators made a formal move on Ravnsborg on Tuesday afternoon.
State Rep. Will Mortenson, R-Sioux Falls, filed impeachment articles Tuesday afternoon, with House Majority Leader Kent Peterson, R-Salem, and Minority Leader Jamie Smith, D-Sioux Falls, offering support.
There were two articles of impeachment, one for the fatal crash, the other for Ravnsborg’s statements and actions in reporting the crash and during the investigation. He was charged with careless driving, failure to remain in his lane and talking on a cell phone while driving, albeit prior to the crash.
“Following the collision, including during his reporting of the collision and the resulting investigation, Jason Ravnsborg undertook actions unbecoming the Attorney General,” article two states. “Jason Ravnsborg’s statements and actions failed to meet the standard of the Office of the Attorney General.
“The Attorney General having a special obligation to the People and the Laws of the State of South Dakota, Jason Ravnsborg must be removed from such office for his crimes or misdemeanors in office following the death of Joseph Boever.”
Mortenson said Ravnsborg had crossed a line and must to be forced from office. No South Dakota official has ever been impeached since statehood in 1889.
“The attorney general has a special obligation to follow the laws and protect the public,” he said in a statement. “Jason Ravnsborg’s actions and statements related to the death of Joseph Boever breached those obligations to the people of South Dakota and he should be removed from office.”
To impeach Ravnsborg, a majority of the 70 representatives — 62 are Republican — must vote for it. A conviction, however, requires a two-thirds majority of the state Senate, where the GOP has a 32-3 advantage.
“This isn’t about party or politics. It’s about doing the right thing for South Dakota,” Peterson said in a statement when the impeachment articles were announced. “We must hold our elected leaders to a high standard. In this case, the Attorney General has failed to meet that standard, and we owe it to the people to bring these Articles,” Peterson added.
“What happened was a tragedy for all involved,” Smith said in a statement. “However, that cannot deter us from fulfilling our duties. The attorney general has lost the confidence of the people of South Dakota, and he should be removed from office for the betterment of the state.”
There are other factors in play, however.
Noem’s use of state aircraft for out-of-state travel has drawn media and public interest. In 2019, she used one of the three state planes for trips to private Republican and conservative events in Las Vegas, Dallas, San Antonio, Aspen, Boca Raton and Kentucky, according to flight logs deciphered by an analyst for Raw Story.
Her travels in 2020, when she campaigned for President Trump and congressional candidates across the country, also have drawn interest. South Dakota Democratic Party Chairman Randy Seiler, a former U.S. attorney who ran against Ravnsborg in 2018, asked for the attorney general’s office to investigate Noem’s use of state aircraft.
Seiler also has called for Ravnsborg to resign. If he does, Noem would choose his replacement, who also could have oversight of the investigation of her flights.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.